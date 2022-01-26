5 players Chelsea could have signed instead of Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea in August 2021 for a reported £97.5 million.
Lukaku became the club's record signing and came with huge expectations after a brilliant season in Serie A. In the five months since, it's fair to say that the transfer's rewards have been underwhelming.
Lukaku is yet to find his form in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. He enjoyed a great start, scoring almost immediately after featuring. Since then, his time has been plagued with injuries and bad runs of form.
Lukaku has featured in 16 league games so far for Chelsea and has only five Premier League goals to his name. Considering he came for such a mammoth fee, there is a sense of expectation around Stamford Bridge that the Belgian should be doing more.
Let's take a look at five players Chelsea could have signed instead of Romelu Lukaku.
#5. Jonathan David - Lille
Jonathan David is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe right now.
The Canadian plays for Lille in Ligue 1 and enjoyed a fantastic breakout season last year. Having initially started out with Gent in Belgium, David signed for Lille in August 2020.
David cost Lille a reported €30 million and became the most expensive Canadian footballer of all time. His move has reaped multiple rewards, as David has flourished ever since he moved to France.
David scored 13 league goals last season and has already almost bettered his record this season. The 22-year-old has 12 league goals so far this season from 22 games.
Several clubs have the youngster on their watchlist, with a big move seemingly imminent.
#4. Julian Alvarez - River Plate
Julian Alvarez has become the next big South American sensation in world football.
Alvarez plies his trade with River Plate in Argentina and has shown some serious promise over the last couple of years. Still only 21, the youngster is one of the most promising talents in the world.
Alvarez made headlines last year as he scored a mammoth 18 goals and provided six assists during just 21 league appearances. The Argentinian has been on the radar of several top clubs, with a move to Chelsea rivals Manchester City almost set in stone.
If the move does go through, there is no doubt the Premier League will have gained a brilliant striker.