5 players Chelsea could have signed instead of Saul Niguez

Chelsea announced the signing of Saul Niguez in August on a loan deal until the end of the season. The Blues were evidently in the market for a midfielder, seemingly to add another pair of legs and distribute the workload.

With Mason Mount, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante usually starting most games, Chelsea only had two backup options in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic. Although all players are quite capable of holding their own, the Chelsea management felt the need to add an additional player in the same position.

Chelsea were linked with several midfielders throughout the window, ultimately opting to go for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez. The transfer, however, made little sense to the average fan: Saul didn't seem like a substantial step-up to any of the existing options.

While it is still quite early to determine the success of the transfer, it is without a doubt that there are a few midfielders who better fit Chelsea's profile requirements in midfield. Let's take a look at five players Chelsea could've signed instead of Saul.

#5 Aurélien Tchouameni | Monaco

Aurélien Tchouameni has emerged as one of France's best young midfielders.

Representing Monaco in Ligue 1, Tchouameni has enjoyed a remarkable rise to fame of late. He came up through the youth system at Bordeaux, where he spent two years before signing for Monaco in 2020.

Since then, Tchouameni has become one of the club's most important players. Operating in a central midfield role, he is capable of adding value both offensively and defensively.

Tchouameni recently received a call up to the French national team and went on to win the UEFA Nations League with his country. It's fair to say that the youngster has a lot of attention on him from the world's top clubs.

Currently only 21 years old, the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

#4 Marcelo Brozovic | Inter Milan

Marcelo Brozovic is another player Chelsea could have snapped up this summer. Brozovic represents Inter Milan at club level after being signed from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. Used as a box-to-box midfielder, Brozovic possesses all the qualities of a top-class footballer.

Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, Brozovic displays great tenacity and skill on the pitch. He is also a key member of the Croatian national team, lining up alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in Brozovic recently and with his contract expiring next year, a move is not completely out of the question. There is no doubt Brozovic would be a formidable addition to the Chelsea midfield.

