5 players Chelsea could target this summer 

Chelsea are back this weekend after a hiatus of almost 2 weeks, and fans will be raring to see their favorite club in action once again. However, a keen interest would also lie in their club's activities off-the-pitch, with the summer transfer window set to kick off around the end of the 2020/21 PL season.

Although a date is yet to be confirmed by the FA, FIFA's Transfer Matching System website lists the date for transfers in England and Scotland between June 3rd to August 31st.

With rumors and speculation aplenty surrounding every Premier League club, our focus today will be on the blue side of London - Chelsea.

Following a ban by FIFA for two consecutive transfer windows (which later got reduced to one), Chelsea went on a buying spree in last season's summer transfer window. Splurging more than £200million on the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner, among others, Chelsea look set to see a repeat of another big-spending transfer window.

Some of the biggest talents in world football are speculated to be in talks with Chelsea, and with that in mind, let's take a look at:

5 players who could move base to Chelsea at the end of this season

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan

AC Milan v Celtic: Group H - UEFA Europa League

A big surprise in this summer's transfer window could be the availability of AC Mila'sn goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma. Should the former Italian champions fail to renew his contract, the 22-year old will be out of contract at the end of the season. Even though AC Milan have insisted that the contract will be renewed, it is yet to be finalized.

The 2020/21 season has reached its final stages, and AC Milan are up against the clock to get the signature of their coveted asset.

There’s still no agreement signed between Donnarumma and AC Milan, his contract is gonna expire in two months... but the board is still “confident” and in talks to find a solution.

Raiola has not received any bid from Chelsea for Donnarumma, as of today 🔴 @SkySport #ACMilan #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2021

If AC Milan fail to agree terms with Donnarumma, Chelsea will be one of the favorites to snap up the Italian goalkeeper. Even though Mendy has done a brilliant job since his debut this season, Donnarumma is one of the best in world football at his position.

He was the second-youngest player to make his debut in Serie A when he donned the gloves for AC Milan at the age of 16 years and 242 days. Thomas Tuchel will undoubtedly be monitoring the contractual situation of the 22-year old.

#4 Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Lukaku has enjoyed a great season at Inter Milan, guiding them to the pinnacle of Serie A once again, where they stand 8 points clear at the top, with 11 games remaining. Since his departure from Manchester United, the Belgian has been in red hot form and has seen somewhat of a redemption. The big center forward has an intimidating presence in front of goal and has notched up 25 goals and 7 assists across 34 matches in all competitions.

Recent reports have suggested that the 27-year old could be on his way back to a surprise reunion with his former Chelsea team-mates, with Inter Milan reportedly open to receiving offers for their star striker. Chelsea are reportedly looking at Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

Chelsea were interested in signing Lukaku during Conte's tenure at the club and the Blues might look to rekindle interest in the upcoming transfer window.

