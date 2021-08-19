5 players Chelsea will be most dependent on this season

Chelsea are up and running this season. They have the UEFA Super Cup under their belt and are looking to win more silverware.

Thomas Tuchel has a plan in mind and the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee shows that Chelsea are ready to back the German. The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager will do all he can off the pitch, but on it, he will need help from his players.

Chelsea players need to step up and deliver for them this season in order to win more silverware. Here are

5 players we believe will be crucial for Chelsea

#5 Edouard Mendy

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Edouard Mendy started the UEFA Super Cup as he is the #1 goalkeeping choice at the club. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga stole the headlines as he came on for the penalty shoot-out and made two crucial saves.

The Senegal star has truly turned things around for Chelsea since joining them last summer. The Blues were leaking goals in Frank Lampard's first season, but the signing of Mendy helped them become one of the best defensive teams in the world.

👏 Edouard Mendy appreciation post.



He won the ‘Best African International’ award at the Ghana Football Awards last night. 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/XUyp1MS8Ce — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for more of the same from Edouard Mendy this season as well. If he keeps his form, Chelsea could easily become the best defensive side as their defenders have already been in top form for over a year.

#4 N'Golo Kante

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

N'Golo Kante has been a key figure for Chelsea ever since he joined from Leicester City. The Frenchman commands the midfield and is a threat to opponents in every single game.

He is still dealing with some injury problems here and there, but Chelsea are doing well to manage the situation. This season will be no different as he has already missed the first game in the Premier League. Confirming the injury, Tuchel said:

"We decided to take him out and not risk him at the beginning of the season. I think N’Golo will be back in the middle of the week to get ready for Arsenal."

‘N’Golo felt discomfort in his ankle (on Friday). He [first] felt it in the warm-up in the Super Cup match against Villarreal. He played a little bit in pain and [on Friday] he felt it again.

If Thomas Tuchel manages N'Golo Kante well, the Frenchman will help the Blues lift more silverware and ease the pressure on Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

