5 players with the most club goals since 2000

Prolific goalscorers are much coveted in the world of club football. Goals win you games and making a habit out of winning gets you trophies. In club football, there are multiple trophies to fight for in a single season. So if a player can guarantee goals on a regular basis, that's half the job done as far as the coach is concerned.

Top goalscorers are admired by fans for their ability to make the incredibly difficult look easy. These players are highly valued for their ability to consistently find the back of the net and are often crucial in helping their teams achieve success.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most club goals since 2000.

#5 Luis Suarez - 450 goals

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of his generation and his goalscoring numbers are a testament to this. By virtue of his exceptional ball control, precise finishing and powerful shots, Suarez has been able to consistently score goals throughout his career.

He has won numerous individual awards, including the European Golden Shoe, for being the top goalscorer in Europe and has helped his teams win multiple league titles and cups.

The Uruguayan icon's hunger for goals and his ability to create chances for himself and his teammates have made him a feared opponent for defenders. Suarez has scored 450 goals in his domestic career. He will undoubtedly go down as one of the best strikers in the history of the sport.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 492 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most iconic and skilled centre-forwards of his generation. His physical strength, technical ability and ball control make him a menacing force on the pitch.

Ibrahimovic is known for his acrobatic goals, particularly his signature bicycle kick, and his ability to score from anywhere on the football pitch. In addition to his impressive skillset, Ibrahimovic has shown incredible longevity, playing at the highest level well into his 30s and early 40s.

The Swedish legend has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, winning numerous league titles and individual awards along the way. Despite his age, he continues to perform at an extremely high level, proving that age is just a number for a player of his quality.

#3 Robert Lewandowski - 513 goals

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers of the 21st century. The Poland international is an extremely gifted marksman with a well-rounded skillset and he has wreaked havoc for every club he has played for.

Lewandowski is a tall and athletic striker who is capable of finding the back of the net with a variety of strikes. His shooting range is incredible and his hold-up play is top-notch as well. But more than anything, Lewandowski has an uncanny ability to get his team on the scoresheet in almost every game he plays.

He has scored 513 goals in his club career and that is a reflection of just how proficient he is at what he does. The Barcelona striker has won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

#2 Lionel Messi - 700 goals

With his goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille last Sunday (27 February), Lionel Messi took his club career goal tally to 700. Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He holds several incredible goalscoring records.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 91 times for club and country in 2012. That's the record for most goals scored by a player in a calendar year. He is one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet and the best thing about Messi is that he is also extremely adept at playmaking and creating chances for his teammates.

After firing Argentina to World Cup glory last year, Messi was named the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2022. He is also tipped to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 709 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest goalscorers of all time and his record-breaking achievements in football speak for itself. In his prime, he terrorized defenders with his blistering pace, incredible ball control, and precise finishing.

Ronaldo has scored 709 goals in his club career. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. The Portuguese legend has won five Ballon d'Or awards and has helped his teams win numerous league titles, cups and European competitions.

Ronaldo's relentless drive to succeed and his ability to score in big moments have made him one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport.

