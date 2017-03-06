5 players who could replace John Terry at Chelsea in the long run

John Terry will leave behind a legacy and some huge shoes to fill at Stamford Bridge.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 14:05 IST

A farewell is on the cards for John Terry at Stamford Bridge

We are likely to witness the end of an era at Chelsea at the end of the season and it indeed was Chelsea’s golden era. The Blues’ ‘captain, leader, legend’ John Terry’s contract is set to expire in the summer and it is unlikely that either the Blues or the defender will want to extend their association.

The Englishman was thought to be leaving Chelsea last summer with his contract expiring but was reportedly requested by incoming manager Antonio Conte to stay for another year. However, Terry has hardly played first-team football this season and still, Chelsea have done a fantastic job defensively and look to be cruising on to the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte’s three at the back system has worked wonders for Chelsea. Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have teamed up on most occasions to provide Conte’s side with an exceptional defensive solidity but with Champions League football knocking at the door next season, the West London club will need more options at the back. With John Terry poised to leave, here are five players who could replace the Chelsea legend.

#1 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen (R) is yet to get a real look-in at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have got a brilliant young centre-back in their ranks who looks ready for the big step-up to fill in Terry’s void in the long run. And that player is Danish international Andreas Christensen who is enjoying his second consecutive loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this season.

Still only 20 years of age, Christensen has been highly impressive for the German side and is getting vital first-team experience with one of the biggest clubs in Germany. He is more of a ball-playing defender who likes to play on the front foot and Conte likes such defenders.

Christensen has the experience of playing in back three at Gladbach and with his quality, he should be welcomed back to the team by Conte in the summer.