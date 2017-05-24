5 players who could be sold for less than their valuation this summer

When relations and ambitions clash, clubs often see more value in letting players go in the summer.

by DipsPro Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 14:09 IST

Douglas Costa is reportedly not a happy camper at Bayern Munich

The 2016-17 season is drawing to a close and clubs around Europe will now be very busy in the transfer market looking for new players to upgrade their squad or to fill in vacant places or strengthen their squads. This transfer window is likely to witness more expenditures than we witnessed in the previous summer – like the trend has always been.

And like every summer millions of trees get cut to print out gossip of players around Europe joining your favourite team. The reasons for leaving vary a lot. Some are unhappy, some may be looking for a move to a better league and a pay while others want to move to a new club in order to win something.

Today, we take a look at five players who're likely to leave their respective clubs for transfer fees less than their present market valuation.

#5 Douglas Costa (Valuation: € 30 Million)

The 26-year-old Brazilian winger is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich. After a decent first season at the club in 2015, he has fallen down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti who has preferred using Franck Ribery – and the Frenchman has vindicated Ancelotti’s trust in him.

Amidst the lack of playing time, Costa has also reportedly demanded a raise in salary which Bayern are unwilling to agree with at this point in time. His leve of performances at the club have fallen down drastically and the Bundesliga champions might finally call an end to his unhappy marriage this summer.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has been linked to the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Chinese outfits in recent times and a fee in the range of €25 Million could be enough for Bayern to allow Douglas Costa make his way out of the club.