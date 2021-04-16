5 players who have created the most chances in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

Players who keep creating chances often end up being the difference-makers over the course of the season and the Premier League has plenty of those kinds of players.

The Premier League has always been home to some of the finest attackers and midfielders in the world. Every side that has dominated proceedings in the English top-flight will have had individuals who were a cut above the rest and could carve chances out for their teammates no matter how tough the going gets.

Chance creation is a good measure of how much a player is able to influence his team's game. It could be whipping a ball into a dangerous area or releasing an attacker into space from where he could go on to score. The players that do these things are often the main source of creativity on their side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have created the most chances in the Premier League season.

#5 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 61 chances

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

It has not been a very memorable season for Wolverhampton Wanderers and it perhaps has a lot to do with Raul Jimenez missing the majority of the season through a head injury and the fact that Diogo Jota left them to join Liverpool last summer.

But their pain has been, to an extent, allayed by Pedro Neto, who has become an indispensable member of Nuno Espirito Santos' squad. He has created a total of 61 chances in the Premier League in 31 appearances.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists this term in the Premier League and looks set for a bright future. Unfortunately, he will miss out on the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury.

Advertisement

Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the 2020/21 after suffering an injury to his knee.



We're with you, @pedrolneto7. You'll be back stronger! 💛 — Wolves (@Wolves) April 12, 2021

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 73 chances

Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea invested heavily in the summer transfer window and made two expensive additions to attacking midfield in Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech. Incredibly enough, their own academy product Mason Mount hasn't had much trouble snatching back the place that was rightfully his.

Advertisement

Mount has been Chelsea's main creative source this season and he has been as effective under Thomas Tuchel as he had been under Frank Lampard. Mount is a technically proficient midfielder whose deft touches and threaded passes go a long way towards making Chelsea the side that has made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Mason Mount has created 73 chances from 30 Premier League appearances. He has scored six goals and provided four assists as well.

Mason Mount's game by numbers for Chelsea vs. Palace:



100% take-ons completed

92% passing accuracy

90 touches

7 accurate crosses

5 shots

4 chances created

3 ball recoveries

3 tackles

1 assist



Another sensational display. ✨ pic.twitter.com/bt6xOJ3IZV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 10, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT