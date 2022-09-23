5 players in danger of missing out on the France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With less than two months remaining before the ball rolls in Qatar, the excitement surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup is at an all-time high. As is the norm before the World Cup, a handful of nations have been identified that could go all the way in Qatar. Defending champions France have emerged as one of the early favorites to defend their crown at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this year.

Coached by 1998 World Cup winner Didier Deschamps, France arguably have the best international squad in the world. From five-time Champions League-winning striker Karim Benzema to Paris Saint-Germain’s posterboy Kylian Mbappe, there is no shortage of match-winners in the team.

Every team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have to submit a final squad of 23-26 players on or before November 13. Picking his final squad is unlikely to be a straightforward affair for the France coach.

First, he has to filter through all the eligible players across the country and pick the ones that fit in his system. And second, he will have to keep an eye on the first-team players who are racing against time to attain maximum fitness and sharpness.

Today, we will speculate on the fate of some of the first-team players ahead of the footballing extravaganza in Qatar. Here are five highly-rated players who could be left out of France’s final World Cup squad this November:

#5 Paul Pogba

Hungary v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is arguably the best French midfielder in the world. However, due to a knee injury, his involvement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is very much in doubt. Pogba suffered a meniscus injury during a pre-season training session. He has since undergone surgery and might not return to action until November 10 (via the Daily Mail).

Varane: "Pogba? I support him and he has challenges to face, especially with this injury to heal. He has to be in good spirits to come back. He's an extraordinary player. We want to see him flourish and we wish him to come back and enjoy himself on the pitch."

Considering he is set to return only a week prior to the tournament commences in Qatar, Deschamps might not choose to gamble on the 2018 World Cup winner. Even if he does, Pogba could struggle to play up to his potential at the grand event.

#4 Ibrahima Konate

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate suffered a knock to his knee in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Strasbourg on August 1. He has since been on the sidelines, missing all of Liverpool’s nine games this season. It is believed that he could return to the fold after the international break (via This is Anfield).

Konate, who only earned his first cap earlier in June, is a strong and technically sound center-back. However, France already have quite a few exceptional center-back options at their disposal. Vice-captain Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, and William Saliba, who’ve all been included in France’s latest Nations League squad, are some of the in-form players Deschamps could opt for.

Players missing for France through injury in this International break:



Karim Benzema

Paul Pogba

N'golo Kanté

Kingsley Coman

Presnel Kimpembe

Lucas Hernandez

Hugo Lloris

Ibrahima Konaté

Adrien Rabiot

Boubacar Kamara

Théo Hernandez

Lucas Digne



Didier Deschamps Wondering how 🤷🏻‍♂️

Unless Konate regains his fitness and starts firing on all cylinders for the Reds, he could have a hard time convincing Deschamps to take him to Qatar.

#3 Olivier Giroud

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Olivier Giroud was ever-present in France’s starting XI at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The former Arsenal man did not score even a single goal, but his link-up play greatly helped Les Bleus bag their second World Cup.

Considering France now have Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema at their disposal, they could opt to leave Giroud out of their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. The Los Blancos man is not only lethal but is a natural at creating chances. Additionally, he has developed a telepathic understanding with compatriot Mbappe, with the duo often effortlessly unlocking opposition defenses.

Giroud is lucky because honestly speaking if Benzema hadn't been suspended from the national team he would have been France top scorer by a mile.

Giroud’s club form this season, however, has been impressive, with him scoring five goals for Milan in nine appearances across competitions. He must keep up the good work if he wishes to squeeze into France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

#2 N’Golo Kante

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Chelsea superstar N’Golo Kante picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on August 15. He has since been out of action and only recently returned to individual training (via WeAin’tGotNoHistory). Unless things take a turn for the worse, Kante could step back onto the pitch when Chelsea take on Crystal Palace on October 1.

If France don't have these players starting and firing at all cylinders then I struggle to see them making it past the 1/4 final:



Benzema

Kante

Konate

Dembele If France don't have these players starting and firing at all cylinders then I struggle to see them making it past the 1/4 final:BenzemaKanteKonateDembele

Kante has had a tough time keeping himself fit lately. Since September 2020, he has missed at least 30 games for Chelsea due to various injuries (via Transfermarkt). Even if he returns to full fitness in October, Kante could struggle to regain his form and be instrumental to France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Anthony Martial

France v Russia - International Friendly

Manchester United ace Anthony Martial is another highly-rated footballer who could end up missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Like Kante, Martial has also struggled to maintain his fitness. Martial has only played 45 minutes of football due to persistent injury problems this season. He is currently nursing an Achilles issue and his return date remains unknown.

Yeah Martial ain't ever making it into the France starting lineup

With Cristiano Ronaldo slowly finding his feet in Erik ten Hag’s system, Martial could be reduced to a sporadic role by the time he regains his fitness. If that happens, Deschamps might think twice before including Martial in his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

