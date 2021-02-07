5 players who deserve more game time at Manchester United

Manchester United sit amongst the top two of the Premier League table courtesy of a sensational run of form. The quality of players on the field and on the bench is sublime at Old Trafford, right now.

The team has a lot of players knocking on the doors of the Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Manchester United have had a few injuries concerns this season. However, the competition for places has ensured that the players are keeping their performances up to the mark.

That said, here is a list of five players at Manchester United who possess the potential to deliver at the top level and have been waiting for their chances on the pitch.

Doony van de Beek: Dutchman arrived from Ajax this summer.

The former Ajax midfielder joined the Old Trafford outfit this summer. Anticipated to be deployed in key roles after his move, he appeared to be a good fit in the team.

However, the youngster is not a regular in the playing XI. The Dutchman has featured in only 2 league games as a starter and came on eight times as a substitute.

He has been amid a lot of talks of being unhappy with the amount of game-time he's getting right now.

Ole might need to use the 23-year-old more often and make him feel at home at his new club as soon as possible.

#4. Alex Telles

Alex Telles for Manchester United.

The defender was signed by Manchester United on the deadline day as they couldn't rely on Luke Shaw enough for the left-back role. Telles' introduction in the squad has taken Shaw's game on another level.

However, the Brazilian full-back has been the man to watch out for in each outing he has made. His crossing, pace and vision going forward is fabulous, to say the least.

He has made seven league appearances and provided a couple of assists. The 28-year-old cannot be kept out of the Manchester United playing XI for long. The gaffer should be looking to manage him well with Europa League fixtures around the corner.

#3. Scott McTominay

The midfielder is in fine form right now.

Manchester United have produced some amazing players out of their youth academy in the past and the present. The Scottish midfielder is one of the names who has grasped much of the spotlight in recent seasons. Given his break in the first team by Jose Mourinho, the midfielder has been a regular since then.

With just 13 league starts this season so far, the 24-year-old is contesting the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek for a place in the starting line-up. He has been impressive and imperative in central midfield for Manchester United.

In him, United have a player who is too reliable. However, he deserves more game-time owing to his consistent performances.

#2. Dean Henderson

The goalie is nipping at David de Gea's heels.

Manchester United have a lot of talent in the goal-keeping department. In Dean Henderson, they possess a top notch keeper who is contesting David de Gea for a spot in the team.

The Englishman has been deployed by the boss solely in cup games and the player has chipped in with some breathtaking saves at crucial times. He is now knocking on the doors of the boss for a place in the team's Europa League XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær might need to assure the 23-year-old with his place in the European fixtures.

Eric Bailly is in stellar form right now.

Eric Bailly might appear to be a surprise name on the list but the Ivorian defender has been an absolute gem lately. With some scintillating performances where he was throwing himself at the attackers and blocking all the efforts, he has salvaged enough points for Manchester United.

Injury concerns have kept him out of action at times but when in form, he is a must have in the team. He is a top pick for the boss over Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelöf. Bailly has started just 10 games this season.

The defender is fit now and he needs to be given more opportunities. He has indeed earned them and he cannot be kept on the bench for long now.