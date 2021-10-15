5 players who did not deserve to play for Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have been home to a number of global superstars. The likes of Didier Drogba, Gianfranco Zola, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard have all earned legendary status at the club.

Apart from that the Blues have also had players like Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres and Andriy Shevchenko who did not have the best of times at Stamford Bridge.

But one thing common among these players is that they were good enough to deserve the opportunity to play for Chelsea.

Few Chelsea players did not deserve to don the Blue jersey

But apart from the aforementioned players, Chelsea had some footballers who were simply not good enough to play for the club. One might even wonder why the Blues decided to sign them in the first place.

Here we take a look at five such players who did not deserve to play for Chelsea:

#5 Enrique de Lucas

Lucas managed to stay for just one season at Chelsea

Enrique de Lucas arrived at Chelsea from Espanyol on a free transfer in 2002, just a year before Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club. It was a strange move from the club, who quickly realized that De Lucas wasn't good enough to play in the English top-flight.

The bustling midfielder, who either operated in the middle or wide on the right, was initially impressive. But before long he was out of the side, his profligacy in front of goal and a penchant for picking up needless bookings counted against him.

A goal against Norwegian side Viking Stavanger in the UEFA Cup proved to be his only strike for the club. Lucas only made 21 starts that season before moving back to Spain to join Alaves. The Spaniard had a three-year spell at Celta Vigo before retiring from professional football in 2014.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport VIDEO: Former Chelsea star Enrique de Lucas necks a 'beer' during Spanish league match dailystar.co.uk/football/view/… VIDEO: Former Chelsea star Enrique de Lucas necks a 'beer' during Spanish league match dailystar.co.uk/football/view/…

#4 Asier del Horno

Chelsea Football Club Press Conference

Asier del Horno arrived at Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £8 million in the summer of 2005. The defender had arrived with a reputation as a player who was better going forward than defending. However, if his one season at Stamford Bridge is anything to go by, this reputation was thoroughly undeserved, considering he was poor in both aspects.

The only highlight of his Chelsea career was his knee-high tackle on a 17-year-old Lionel Messi that earned him a red card and cost Chelsea the Champions League tie.

Chad ⭐⭐ @ChelseaChadder #Chelsea On this day: 2006 - Asier Del Horno was sent off for a soft foul on Lionel Messi (vs Barcelona). #CFC On this day: 2006 - Asier Del Horno was sent off for a soft foul on Lionel Messi (vs Barcelona). #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/t4IRTruoIn

Del Horno did manage to make 34 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, however his performances were never up to the standards of a Premier League player.

The Spain international won the Premier League in his only season at the club. Chelsea ultimately booked a loss on him as they sold him to Valencia for £4.8m just 12 months after his arrival.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith