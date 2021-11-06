5 players who desperately need to change clubs in the January transfer window

Sometimes, footballers make the wrong transfers and these moves very often cost them dearly. Other times, the players find themselves out of favor at their preferred clubs, forcing them to make decisions that could revive their careers.

Managerial changes do not always have the best effect on a club's players. The new manager who comes in may decide to implement a new system. Thus, a number of players can become surplus to requirements and be left out in the cold.

Another factor that needs considering is when a player suffers a severe injury or a series of injuries that rule them out of contention for very long. It is quite normal for clubs to decide to move on to a different player once someone has been identified as injury-prone.

On that note, let's look at this list of five players who need to move in the January transfer window due to their need for regular and consistent football.

#5 Raheem Sterling

Sterling in action for Manchester City

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling openly stated his intention to leave the club if there is no change in his situation soon enough. The Englishman has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's set-up at the Etihad since the arrival of the Spanish tactician in 2016.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Looks like Raheem Sterling's time at City might be coming to an end...



Not sure how much longer Pep will be willing to try and play him back into form.



Barca would be a great and fresh new start for him. Would be very interesting to see him playing over in Spain! Looks like Raheem Sterling's time at City might be coming to an end...Not sure how much longer Pep will be willing to try and play him back into form. Barca would be a great and fresh new start for him. Would be very interesting to see him playing over in Spain! https://t.co/f6q6MdiaM6

Sterling has been used sparingly so far in the 2021-22 season, amassing only 700 minutes from 15 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals. The 26-year-old has been a great asset to Guardiola during his time at Manchester City. He has scored 105 goals in 260 appearances over the past six seasons.

The Englishman has considered a future away from the Etihad Stadium due to his limited involvement with the squad this season. Spanish youngster Ferran Torres and £100 million summer acquisition Jack Grealish have been preferred in attack by Guardiola when fit.

For a player like Sterling, who is at the peak of his powers, it is necessary to be a regular. If there is no assurance of such at Manchester City, a move at the earliest opportunity may become necessary.

#4 Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos representing Real Madrid

Real Madrid schemer Dani Ceballos has been at the club since 2017 when he was signed by Zinedine Zidane as a highly-rated youngster. Then, at 21 years of age, he was signed from Real Betis, where he had impressed thoroughly.

Unable to make a huge impression at the Santiago Bernabeu, he was farmed out on successive loans to Arsenal from the summer of 2019 until the end of last season.

The 25-year-old returned to Real Madrid with the hopes of fighting for a place with Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric. The signing of French teenager Eduardo Camavinga has further hampered the chances of the midfielder, and he has yet to play a single match for Real this season.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According to El Nacional, despite deciding against signing him permanently, #Arsenal are still watching Dani Ceballos & are 'very attentive' to his situation at Real Madrid. According to El Nacional, despite deciding against signing him permanently, #Arsenal are still watching Dani Ceballos & are 'very attentive' to his situation at Real Madrid. https://t.co/ZOJLqJve7b

After two seasons of playing regular football, the midfielder has now returned to not playing at all. At 25, he needs to move at the earliest opportunity to start playing regularly again.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith