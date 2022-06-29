5 players destined for €100 million transfers in the future

The world of football is continuing to spend an increasing amount of money on developing young talents around the globe. Several clubs want to rear the next big superstar on the block while others try and poach such players from other academies.

However, only a few players are destined for glory and garner massive transfer fees once they hit their potential. Such players allow clubs to build around them, as they guarantee consistency in either goals or defensive protection for the next decade.

Hence, it makes sense why multiple clubs bid for their signatures during their early 20s, even though the transfer figure might exceed the €100 million mark.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who are destined for €100 million transfers in the future.

#5 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is certain to get good transfer deals in the future

Bukayo Saka, despite being only 20, has grown from strength to strength at Arsenal over the last couple of years. A tantalizing winger at his best, he is arguably the best out-and-out English winger in the world at the moment.

Full of tricks and flicks, Saka has the panache and discipline required to make it big in the Premier League. However, it does not feel as if he will ever realize his true potential at the Gunners, mainly because of the gulf in class between them and the top teams.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



988 final-third touches

142 shots created

75% pass accuracy

73 progessive passes

65 chances created

61 carries into box

49 succ. take-ons

32 passes into box

16 goals created

11 goals (9.7 xG)

7 assists (6.9 xA)



YPOTY contender. Bukayo Saka’s PL season by numbers [38 games]:988 final-third touches142 shots created75% pass accuracy73 progessive passes65 chances created61 carries into box49 succ. take-ons32 passes into box16 goals created11 goals (9.7 xG)7 assists (6.9 xA)YPOTY contender. Bukayo Saka’s PL season by numbers [38 games]:988 final-third touches142 shots created75% pass accuracy73 progessive passes65 chances created61 carries into box49 succ. take-ons32 passes into box16 goals created11 goals (9.7 xG)7 assists (6.9 xA)YPOTY contender. 💫 https://t.co/wdq96L9llw

To put things into context, Saka is yet to play Champions League football despite being brilliant for the last two seasons. Hence, he too might feel that his talents are wasted at Arsenal if the club does not match his ambitions. Thus, it is all the more likely that he could seek out a move for himself in the next couple of years.

However, the Emirates might not let him go that easily, courtesy of which Saka's transfer fee might exceed the €100 million mark. Although these are assumptions, it is very likely that such a scenario will take place, especially if the England star maintains his current performances.

#4 Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz will get good transfer deals

Florian Wirtz has reportedly been on the radar of multiple top clubs in Europe for the last couple of seasons. Although he only turned 19 in May, Wirtz has been playing in Bayer Leverkusen's first-team since the 2019-20 campaign.

He has since become one of the top talents in the Bundesliga through his splendid displays in the attacking midfield role. A clever player on the ball and a hard-worker off it, Wirtz already has 19 goals and 22 assists in 76 appearances for Leverkusen.

In fact, his seven goals and 10 assists in 24 league appearances last season played a pivotal role in enabling his side to secure a third place finish in the league. However, it might not be long before Wirtz understands that he shall need to leave Leverkusen to win the biggest trophies in the game.

Moreover, the German ace recently signed a contract until 2027. Hence, the Bundesliga side might charge more than €100 million if a big club does wish to sign the teenage star in the coming years. A wonderful talent and one for the future, Wirtz is only going to get better as he plays more football.

#3 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham deserves a big transfer deal

Jude Bellingham is destined for big things and there have been high expectations for him since he broke onto the scene with Birmingham City.

The England star, who nearly joined Manchester United in 2020, has played some of his best football at Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons. An innate user of the ball with excellent vision and execution, Bellingham is only getting started in European football.

Despite playing in central midfield, he has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 89 appearances for the German club. His performances for England have also been hugely encouraging and it feels like it is only a matter of time before a Premier League club snap up his services.

Liverpool have been linked with him (as per The Sun) but it might take a mammoth fee to get him out of Signa Iduna Park.

Bellingham's current contract at Dortmund exists until 2025, courtesy of which, any future suitor might need to pay €100 million for him. Regardless, his talent and potential prove that he is worth the big money move and could justify it, especially since he is still only 18 years old.

#2 Pedri

Pedri will certainly have big transfer deals in the future

Pedri is certainly the poster-boy for the revolution that is going on at Barcelona under club legend Xavi Hernandez. Like his manager, the Spanish teenager is excelling in the midfield line and is progressing at a rapid rate.

A Las Palmas youth product, Pedri joined Barcelona in 2019 before making his debut for the iconic club in the following campaign. Despite the club going through a tumultuous period, he has shown that he has the talent, skill, and dedication to cement a starting spot at the club.

His eight goals and seven assists in 72 appearances do not do justice to his performances and the club's admiration towards him proves his underrated quality.

In fact, over the last two years, he has outshone the club's €75 million signing Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutch star now facing an exit. However, it might not be long before Pedri decides that his future lies elsewhere too, especially if the Blaugrana side do not challenge for big trophies again.

Moreover, given their debt and financial dissaray, Pedri might be seen as a sellable asset by the club in the coming years. Hence, a €100 million transfer cannot be ruled out. Many clubs are also likely to be keen to land the Spaniard's signature in the years to come.

#1 Declan Rice

Declan Rice has a bright future ahead of him and is likely to get a lucrative transfer offer in the coming years

Declan Rice is arguably the hottest midfield property in English football right now and few will debate the same. Since leaving Chelsea's academy in 2013, the England star has grown into a fan favorite at West Ham United.

His scintallating displays in the centre of the pitch have been a treat for the Hammers over the last couple of years. Under David Moyes, Rice has unlocked new sides of his game, including an attacking threat and much more composure while defending.

His performances against the big six clubs in England are evidence of the same. Hence, it is no surprise that Rice is on the transfer shortlist of a number of clubs. However, it might be very hard to lure him out of West Ham, with Moyes previously stating that it could take more than £100 million for the player to leave.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Declan Rice is worth more than £100 million now, according to David Moyes 🤑 Declan Rice is worth more than £100 million now, according to David Moyes 🤑 https://t.co/BWc4kkAcSr

Although the Englishman's contract shall be up in 2024, he could still go for a fee of €100 million or more this summer or in the following one. Alternatively, if he signs another short-term contract with the East London club, a mammoth fee is likely to be in the making.

Regardless, the 23-year-old star is still fairly young and could establish himself as a top player at a top club over the next decade or so.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far