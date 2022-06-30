5 players with most dribbles in Europe last season (2021-22)

There is so much a footballer can do with the ball at his feet. While some players excel with their passing and shooting, many do not even have to touch the ball to make a difference.

The art of dribbling combined with agility and flair gives so much power to a footballer. He is then capable of hurting any opposition at any given time, making an instant impact.

Over time, the skill of dribbling and using quick footwork has gained more importance. It has almost become a necessity for wide forwards and most recently for full-backs and wing-backs.

Some terrific performances last season which saw players dribble past other footballers on a consistent basis. Here, we take a look at those top-quality players who did it the most number of times.

Note: Europe's top five leagues are considered. All stats are as per Fbref.

#5 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

AC Milan youngster Rafael Leao is touted to become a big player with time

AC Milan have done some good transfer business over the past few years. The Italian giants were proactive in signing Rafael Leao from Lille in the 2019-20 season.

The Portuguese forward has since grown into a valuable player for the club. Leao's creative abilities, combined with his sensational dribbling skills, have been of great use to AC Milan.

AC Milan



Forward keeper, weird but true. Which assist deserves to go through? 🤔



@RafaeLeao7

The 2021-22 season saw the 23-year-old give a career-best performance, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists. Leao was very impressive with his dribbling, having successfully dribbled 106 times last campaign.

The 2021-22 season saw the 23-year-old give a career-best performance, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists. Leao was very impressive with his dribbling, having successfully dribbled 106 times last campaign.

#4 Sofiane Boufal (Angers)

Sofiane Boufal was once a well-known figure at St. Mary's

The Moroccan was once a forward for Southampton before deciding to return to Angers to play in Ligue 1. Sofiane Boufal graduated through Angers' youth academy and is now enjoying his game in France's top-tier.

The former Southampton forward was a regular face for the French club last season, having made 29 appearances in Ligue 1. With his ability to dribble past with ease and playmaking abilities, Boufal contributed with eight goals and registered four assists.

The 28-year-old was the club's top goal-scorer last season and a difficult player to handle due to his abilities on the ball. Boufal made the second-most nutmegs(10) in the league and completed 109 successfull dribbles.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best dribblers in Ligue 1

There aren't enough words to explain how valuable Kylian Mbappe has become at such a young age. The 23-year-old has been a world-class act playing for Paris Saint-Germain, attracting attention from all around the globe.

Having renewed his contract this summer, Mbappe has secured his future at the French club. The French forward scored 28 goals and registered 18 assists last season, playing a vital role in PSG winning the Ligue 1 title.

Kylian Mbappe is not just about goals. His blistering pace and ability to take on players at any given moment makes him a very special footballer. Last season, the Frenchman successfully dribbled 111 times, more than any other player in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe is not just about goals. His blistering pace and ability to take on players at any given moment makes him a very special footballer. Last season, the Frenchman successfully dribbled 111 times, more than any other player in Ligue 1.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Vinicius Junior was one of Real Madrid's most important players last season. The Brazilian synced amazingly well with Karim Benzema to constantly contribute with goals.

With Eden Hazard struggling with injury and form, Vinicius Junior stepped up to the occasion. The 21-year-old scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists, making the second-most goal contributions in La Liga last season.

Real Madrid dearly needed some spark in their attack and Vinicius did not disappoint. He wisely used his pace, flair and dribbling abilities to possess a massive threat. Vinicius managed to successfully dribble 115 times last season, and was the best dribbler in La Liga.

Real Madrid dearly needed some spark in their attack and Vinicius did not disappoint. He wisely used his pace, flair and dribbling abilities to possess a massive threat. Vinicius managed to successfully dribble 115 times last season, and was the best dribbler in La Liga.

#1 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

The Premier League is blessed to have some very lively players and Allan Saint-Maximin surely belongs on the list. Since joining Newcastle United in the 2019-20 season, the French forward has been quite impressive.

The only major thing lacking in Allan Saint-Maximin's game right now is consistency. On his day, the 25-year-old attacker is capable of running past players and scoring goals with utter ease.

Allan Saint-Maximin surely has the skillset to become a big player as manager Eddie Howe will be counting on him to do so in the upcoming season.

Allan Saint-Maximin surely has the skillset to become a big player as manager Eddie Howe will be counting on him to do so in the upcoming season.

The Frenchman started 31 league games last season and managed to successfully dribble past 150 times. No one else in Europe's top five leagues has been to achieve this feat, showcasing the great potential Saint-Maximin possesses.

