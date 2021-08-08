5 players who earned big-money moves after shining at a major international tournament

International tournaments are often viewed in a mixed light. While they bring together fans from different clubs in support of one team, they also become arenas to scrutinise players in different systems for a brief period before club football returns.

On the business side of football, international tournaments offer clubs an excellent opportunity to scout new talent. Players who impress at the FIFA World Cup, Euros or Copa America often find themselves on their way to a new club.

There have been several instances of such transfers over the years. Some tend to go under the radar, but there have also been many headline signings that have come on the back of international tournaments.

On that note, we look at five big transfers that took place after players performed admirably at an international tournament:

#5 Asamoah Gyan - Rennes to Sunderland (2010)

Asamoah Gyan in action for Sunderland

Following 'that' infamous loss on penalties to Uruguay, Ghana exited the 2010 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final. However, their run to the last eight drew the attention and admiration of fans and critics alike. One of their key stars at the tournament was Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan scored three goals and assisted one in five matches as the Ghanaians surprised many at the showpiece event. The centre-forward was then at Rennes, where he scored 13 goals and five assists in 30 matches during the 2009-10 season. While that was in itself impressive, it was at the World Cup that Gyan stole headlines, and several clubs were put on alert.

🤩 When you've just fired your country into a first-ever World Cup quarter-final 🙌



🇬🇭 Who remembers @ASAMOAH_GYAN3's extra-time winner against USA in 2010? 💥



📸 #WorldCup Moments | @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/FLaHq2mSuh — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 23, 2021

Sunderland eventually snapped up the striker for a club-record £13 million. Gyan scored on his debut, and managed a decent tally of 11 goals in 37 matches for them. But his stint proved short-lived, and he moved to Al-Ain in 2011 on loan.

Gyan eventually secured a permanent move to the club, but became a journeyman of sorts afterwards. Now 35, he is back in Ghana with Legon Cities.

#4 Mesut Ozil - Werder Bremen to Real Madrid (2010)

Mesut Ozil (centre) reacts during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mesut Ozil was viewed as a world-beater much before the 2010 FIFA World Cup began. But the tournament well and truly established the German as one of the most creative players in the game.

Ozil entered South Africa with the German national team after a stellar season with Werder Bremen in 2009-10. He scored ten goals and assisted an astounding 29 in 46 matches for the Bundesliga side. Several clubs were already said to be after Ozil, and he gave them all the more reason to be excited at the World Cup.

Mesut Özil for Werder Bremen:



•108 games

•16 goals

•54 assists

•118 minutes per G/A

•Europa League runner up

•German Cup winner

•Bundesliga runner up

•Bundesliga Team of the Season

•Bundesliga top assist provider

•Europa League top assist provider



Generational. pic.twitter.com/3UsUUSfyRq — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 12, 2020

An established starter in the side, Ozil scored a goal and provided three assists as Germany made it to the last four. He was largely ineffective in the semi-final against eventual champions Spain, though, but impressed again as Die Mannschaft secured third place with a 3-2 win over Uruguay.

The tournament saw Ozil secure a bargain move to Real Madrid that summer, with Los Blancos paying just €15 million for his services. The German put up fabulous numbers for the Spanish giants, scoring 27 goals and assisting 80 in 159 matches before moving to Arsenal in 2013.

After an eight-year stint with the Gunners, Ozil is now in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

