5 players who exceeded expectations in 2021

2021 has proven to be a historic year for football. From Chelsea winning the Champions League against all odds, to Italy and Argentina claiming the Euros and Copa America respectively, fans all around the world have had something to cheer about. However, it didn't just end there.

Another thing that has managed to capture our attention so far in 2021 is the incredible exploits of our favorite superstars. For instance, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have proven they still have fuel left in their tanks with their performances for both club and country.

They aren't the only players who have dominated the headlines during the year, however. In fact, there are many players whose performances and achievements in 2021 have defied expectations. In this article, we take a look at five such players.

#5 Pedri

Pedri is the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy award

The Barcelona youngster is arguably one of the biggest revelations of the year. From being just another young talent looking to play football to establishing himself as a regular for club and country, Pedri's rise in 2021 has been nothing short of inspiring.

The 19-year-old played a whopping 52 games for the Catalan giants across all competitions last season, recording four goals and six assists to his name. He followed that up with a string of spectacular performances for Spain in the 2020 Euro, featuring in all of La Roja's six games.

Pedri was also a standout performer for the national team at the Olympics in Tokyo. The midfielder was recently presented with both the Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy to honor his exploits with club and country during the year.

#4 Eder Militao

The Brazilian has been a reliable figure in Real Madrid's defense in 2021

The departure of Sergio Ramos raised questions regarding Real Madrid's defensive options for the new campaign. However, Los Blancos have been able to adequately replace the 35-year old as their backline has proven to be one of the most effective in La Liga. Eder Militao has been a rock-solid presence at the heart of the defense since the beginning of the season.

Forca LaLiga @ForcaLaliga



• 10 clearance.

• 9 headed clearance.

• 7 recoveries.

• 5 tackles.

• 2 blocks.

• 2 interceptions.

• 9/11 duels won.

• 1 big chance created.



What. A. Performance.

Monstrous 💪



#RealSociedadRealMadrid | #RealMadrid 🇧🇷 Eder Militão stats vs Real Sociedad:• 10 clearance.• 9 headed clearance.• 7 recoveries.• 5 tackles.• 2 blocks.• 2 interceptions.• 9/11 duels won.• 1 big chance created.What. A. Performance.Monstrous 💪 🇧🇷 Eder Militão stats vs Real Sociedad:• 10 clearance.• 9 headed clearance.• 7 recoveries.• 5 tackles.• 2 blocks.• 2 interceptions.• 9/11 duels won.• 1 big chance created.What. A. Performance. Monstrous 💪#RealSociedadRealMadrid | #RealMadrid https://t.co/lTJ5tahQXW

The Brazilian has missed only one of Real Madrid's 19 games in the Spanish top flight so far. He has also featured in all of Los Blancos' six Champions League games. Considering that he also impressed for the Spanish giants last term, playing 21 games, it is easy to see that he has become a pivotal figure for the club.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee