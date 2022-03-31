5 players who have excelled at their loan spells this season

While every player hopes to break into the first team and directly participate at their club, it is not necessary they will get a chance to contribute. Due to youth, healthy competition, or the need to improve their quality, some players cannot make the immediate jump to the starting lineup.

This is where the loan market comes in as it provides teams with the opportunity to send young players out to get valuable first-team experience away from the club. The ultimate goal, of course, is to bring them back into the team at the end of the deal.

Loan deals can provide a chance for certain players to announce themselves to the world, with their performances showing that they deserve a shot. Some of these players have been brilliant. And in some cases, their loan clubs are looking to make a permanent deal to keep these stars.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have excelled at their loan spells this season.

#5 Conor Gallagher | Chelsea (on loan at Crystal Palace)

Conor Gallagher has, undoubtedly, been the best and brightest player within Crystal Palace's ranks, contributing tirelessly for the team in all areas. On loan at Palace from Chelsea, there's a very good chance that the youngster will join the first team at Stamford Bridge next season.

With the sanctions currently imposed on Chelsea, they will need all hands on deck and Gallagher has proven to be a valuable team player.

He's also scored goals more than any other Chelsea player. Conor Gallagher has now scored more Premier League goals this season (8) than Mason Mount (7).He's also scored goals more than any other Chelsea player. Conor Gallagher has now scored more Premier League goals this season (8) than Mason Mount (7).He's also scored goals more than any other Chelsea player. 😉 https://t.co/ynAXcXYTWL

The Chelsea youngster arguably tops the list of the clubs' best players on loan. His loan spells with Swansea and West Brom in previous campaigns have been good. However, they all fall short of his explosive form this season.

Scoring eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances certainly played a part in Gallagher's recent call-up to the England national team.

#4 Brahim Diaz | Real Madrid (on loan at Milan)

Milan are currently enjoying a bright run of form in Serie A, as they are currently at the top of the table. A part of that success is thanks to Brahim Diaz. The star was first loaned out to Milan during the summer of 2020 for the duration of one season.

His performances were impressive and the Rossoneri wanted him back. Real Madrid loaned him out to them again, this time on a two-year deal. Just under one year in, Brahim Diaz has been sublime for the Italian side.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Brahim Diaz scores the decisive goal to give Milan all 3 points Brahim Diaz scores the decisive goal to give Milan all 3 points 🔴⚫ https://t.co/bgelxTtPGl

It's hardly any surprise that there are reports surfacing about Milan's interest in purchasing the star from Los Blancos on a permanent deal. According to MilanNews, higher-ups for the Rossoneri will meet with Real Madrid to discuss making Diaz's signing permanent.

However, the Madridistas are reportedly intent on keeping him and will not sell him to Milan.

#3 Armando Broja | Chelsea (on loan at Southampton)

Chelsea have yet another player on this list who has flourished on loan and could see a potential first-team opportunity next season at Stamford Bridge. Armando Broja has excelled for Southampton, scoring nine goals in 31 games while becoming a key player in the final third.

The star graduated from Chelsea's Cobham academy with much potential, which could be realized during his next campaign with the Blues.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Armando Broja has scored in four of his six starts in the Premier League for Southampton. No player aged 20 or younger has scored more goals than Broja in the competition this season (4, tied with Mason Greenwood). Gifted. 4 - Armando Broja has scored in four of his six starts in the Premier League for Southampton. No player aged 20 or younger has scored more goals than Broja in the competition this season (4, tied with Mason Greenwood). Gifted.

Chelsea's current sanctions in the transfer market will likely affect Armando Broja's future. With the Blues unable to buy new players or renew the expiring contracts of key players, they will need loanees like Broja to pick up slots in the first team.

Broja has already made his debut for Chelsea. However, he will need to maintain his top performances if he is to feature for his parent club next season.

#2 Philippe Coutinho | Barcelona (on loan at Aston Villa)

Philippe Coutinho's transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona broke the financial ceiling in football, making him one of the most expensive transfers of all time. However, the star struggled to replicate his Liverpool form at Camp Nou, eventually stunting him into mediocrity.

A loan to Bayern Munich seemed to somewhat rejuvenate the Brazilian's form but the Germans didn't want to sign Coutinho at the end of the loan deal. This season, he scored just two goals in 16 games for the Blaugrana and an exit became imminent.

Now on loan at Aston Villa, Coutinho seems to be rejuvenated, scoring four goals in just ten games for the Premier League outfit. He has only been in England for a few months. However, reports have already surfaced about a permanent return to the Premier League for the star.

Aston Villa are hoping they can convince Barca to sell Coutinho to them but Arsenal look set to fight for the Brazilian's signature. Although he is now 29 years old, recent performances with the Villans have been good enough to make the star a remarkable purchase.

#1 Matteo Guendouzi | Arsenal (on loan at Olympique Marseille)

Out of everyone on this list, Matteo Guendouzi is the only star to have secured a permanent transfer to his loan club even before the end of the season. Having been loaned out at the start of the campaign, Guendouzi's deal included a clause that allowed Marseille to purchase the star if he met certain conditions.

Thanks to a brilliant set of performances, as well as fans' affinity for the player, Matteo Guendouzi has become a key player in Marseille's midfield.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Guendouzi has already signed his contract until June 2025 with OM. Mattéo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal permanently to join Olympique Marseille on a 3 year deal. Guendouzi has met clauses in his loan deal after playing 38 games.Guendouzi has already signed his contract until June 2025 with OM. #TeamOM Mattéo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal permanently to join Olympique Marseille on a 3 year deal. Guendouzi has met clauses in his loan deal after playing 38 games. 🔵🇫🇷 #AFCGuendouzi has already signed his contract until June 2025 with OM. #TeamOM

Interestingly, the star has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this season, an all-time personal record, as the 22-year-old has scored only two goals for Arsenal. There were some reports about Mikel Arteta dropping the star due to attitude problems and his future with the Gunners has remained in doubt ever since.

A permanent move to Marseille, especially after Guendouzi's solid performances all season, seems likely in the future.

