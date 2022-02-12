5 players who failed to win the Premier League despite playing over 500 games

Winning the Premier League is the dream of every footballer who takes part in the elite competition. Many of the league's top players have been able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy more than once.

Unfortunately, some other great players in the history of the league failed to win the winner's medal that they so richly deserved even once.

Premier League is not an easy competition

Some of these players turned out in more than 500 Premier League matches but failed to win the title. Their illustrious careers had almost everything but a league winner's medal. Here's a look at five of them.

#5 Steven Gerrard (504)

Steven Gerrard is now the manager at Aston Villa

There is no denial that Steven Gerrard is one of the finest midfielders to play in England's top division. He is no less than a Liverpool legend, having played for them for 17 seasons.

Having risen through the ranks at the club, the English midfielder took time to impress at the top. But once he did manage to do so, there was no looking back. Gerrard, with his fabulous passing range, fine reading and superb work-rate, was the best player on the field for the Reds for almost all throughout his career.

Despite winning almost every other trophy, the former Liverpool captain failed to win the Premier League even once. In his 504 league appearances, Steven Gerrard scored 120 goals and registered 92 assists. Had it not been for that infamous slip against Chelsea in the 2013-14 season, the Englishman would not have been on this list.

#4 Jamie Carragher (508)

Jamie Carragher has more own goals than goals for Liverpool

Throughout his club career, Jamie Carragher was a one-club man. With 737 appearances for Liverpool, the Englishman is the club's second-longest ever serving player.

In his early days, Carragher used to play as a full-back. Rafael Benitez made him a center-back after taking over the reins at Liverpool in 2004.

Like Steven Gerrard, Carragher won everything but the Premier League. During his time at Liverpool, he came closest to the trophy in the 2008-09 season when the Reds finished second, just four points behind champions Manchester United. He played 508 league matches and is now a very well renowned pundit for Sky Sports.

