5 players who were forced to retire due to health conditions

Football is a very physical sport, which takes a toll on many players. Despite strict and diligent fitness regimens, sometimes promising careers are cut short because of health reasons.

One such instance recently came to the limelight. According to several reports, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero may consider retiring from professional football after being diagnosed with a heart condition. The Argentine was taken off the pitch during Barcelona's La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves in the 41st minute. He reported chest complications, and underwent cardiac tests.

Reports claim that Aguero is suffering from cardiac arrhythmia, which causes irregular heartbeats. That may force the decorated striker to call a premature end to his career.

However, the Copa America 2021 winner insists he is 'always positive' and hopes to make a return soon. Aguero will be re-evaluated by Barcelona team doctors after 90 days to assess his situation.

Nevertheless, on that note, here's a look at the five players who were forced to retire due to health conditions:

#5 Alvaro Dominguez

Alvaro Dominguez earned three caps for the Spanish national team.

Having represented both of Madrid's most prominent clubs - Real and Atletico - Alvaro Dominguez was poised to become one of the best defenders on the continent.

The Spaniard began his campaign with Real Madrid's youth set-up but soon moved cross-town to Atletico Madrid when he was 12. Dominguez worked his way up the ranks to make his senior team debut in the 2008-09 Champions League campaign.

The 32-year old began his career as a left-back, but effortlessly transitioned into a centre-back under then-Atletico manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Dominguez earned a £9 million move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2012. During his three-season spell at the club, Dominguez emerged as one of the best defenders in the league.

However, he shocked the footballing world when he announced his retirement midway through the 2016-17 season. Dominguez revealed that he had been suffering from years of chronic back problems, making it impossible for him to carry on any longer. He retired prematurely at the age of 27, and modern football lost out on an exciting prospect.

#4 Stiliyan Petrov

Stiliyan Petrov (left) was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The story of Stiliyan Petrov is one of the most inspirational ones in the beautiful game. The Bulgarian defeated leukaemia 51 months after his diagnosis, and even returned to preseason training with Aston Villa.

At his peak, Petrov was undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the continent, with over ten major titles in his trophy cabinet. The 42-year old is one of Bulgaria's all-time greats, racking up 105 appearances for the national side. He represented the likes of Aston Villa, Celtic and CSKA Sofia, winning four Scottish Championships, two Scottish Cups and two Bulgarian Cups, to name a few.

Petrov's career took an unfortunate turn after he reported a fever following Aston Villa's game against Arsenal in March 2012. The team doctor recommended a procedural blood test, but reports showed that Petrov suffered from acute leukaemia, specifically Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

After a long battle with leukaemia, Petrov emerged as the winner like he has several times during his career. He was part of Aston Villa's preseason training camp in 2016, and will always be an inspiration to thousands across the world.

