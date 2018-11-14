×
5 players from Ligue 1 who could join Premier League clubs in January

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    14 Nov 2018, 18:46 IST

Hazard has been one of Ligue 1's best exports to the Premier League
Hazard has been one of Ligue 1's best exports to the Premier League

Ligue 1 has always been a great hunting ground for the Premier League clubs. Players too numerous to mention have crossed the English Channel and have found success.

Presently, every single club in England’s premier division with the exception of Burnley have players from Ligue 1 in their teams.

From league leaders, Manchester City to bottom-placed Fulham, the Premier League has a distinctly French feel to it.

The January transfer window is expected to be once again dominated by the English teams. With certain teams struggling in the lower reaches of the table, the spending may

Here is a look at 5 top Ligue 1 prospects and the Premier League clubs they could join in January:

#5 Benjamin Heinrichs (AS Monaco to Chelsea)

Henrichs' pace could help Chelsea attack better down the right flank
Henrichs' pace could help Chelsea attack better down the right flank

Chelsea have had a brilliant start to the season unbeaten after 12 matches and just 4 points off first-placed Manchester City. Improvements in defence, better use of the ball and an on-fire Eden Hazard have been important factors in the Blues' resurgence.

However, in recent weeks, certain areas of the team have looked creaky and may warrant a look-in for January. Despite Maurizio Sarri's preference for speedy, attacking fullbacks, Spanish internationals Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have been the preferred options.

Azpilicueta remains one of the best defenders/crossers of the ball in the entire league. However, he has never been the fastest and with Alonso equally not blessed with pace, Chelsea has had issues attacking and defending down the flanks.

Enter the young German international. Henrichs only joined Monaco in the summer in a £18m deal from Bayer Leverkusen. However, the team's troubles have seen him play both as a right and left back.

He has shown his capability by playing 17 times so far with a goal and an assist. A speedy defender, he is as good going forward as he is comfortable defending.

His combination of speed and aggressiveness would be a boon for Sarri's side as it would provide an additional attacking outlet, especially in tight matches. He would be able to get up and down the Chelsea right flank. This may help the team be less susceptible to counter attacks.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
