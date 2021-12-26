5 Players who could be the future of Barcelona

It's just five months into the new season but the 2021-22 campaign is already looking like one to forget for FC Barcelona. Blaugrana have already been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages. They are also a staggering 18 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are top of the La Liga table.

While the second half of 2021 saw disastrous on-field displays, the first half of the year was marred by off-field controversies for the Calatan club. After the arrest of former club president Josep Bartomeu, things went from bad to worse as the talismanic Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in the summer.

Are Barcelona finally back on the right track?

However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Barcelona. Although the ongoing season is probably beyond salvageable, there is optimism that new manager and club legend Xavi can turn things around for the Spanish giants.

The early signs are already encouraging. Barcelona's La Masia academy, whose output has come under the scanner in recent years, seems to be producing elite talent once again. The club also appear to be going back to their roots. They are adopting the philosophy that made them one of the world's most successful teams a decade ago, i.e., focusing on the youth.

The Analyst @OptaAnalyst 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 ⚡️



Barcelona have given more league minutes to under-21 players than any other club across the big 5 euro leagues in 2021-22, so far.



Who are the other clubs are leading the way, and which young players are impressing the most? ⬇️ 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 ⚡️Barcelona have given more league minutes to under-21 players than any other club across the big 5 euro leagues in 2021-22, so far.Who are the other clubs are leading the way, and which young players are impressing the most? ⬇️

Across Europe's top five leagues, no club has given more gametime to players under the age of 21 than Barcelona (4975 mins). Despite the club's current struggles, there is a high chance that fans could see the resurgence of Barcelona in a few years' time.

Here are five players who could spearhead Blaugrana's attempt to return to the pinnacle of European football.

#5 Eric Garcia

FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia (L) slides into a challenge against Granada

Eric Garcia narrowly edges out 22-year-old Ronald Araujo on our list. The Spanish centre-back is two years younger than the Uruguay defender and has more room for improvement.

Garcia came up through the ranks at La Masia before joining Manchester City's U18 side in 2018. He rejoined Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season on a free transfer. Garcia is enduring a difficult return to the Catalan club, whose defense is disjointed and vulnerable.

With 35 Manchester City appearances to go with the 17 games he has played for Barcelona this season, the 20-year-old's development is coming along nicely. With Samuel Umtiti on his way out of the club and Gerard Pique in steep decline, Garcia will soon have greater responsibility on his young shoulders.

#4 Riqui Puig

FC Barcelona's Riqui Puig evades a challenge

With Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona futures uncertain, Riqui Puig makes our list at number four. Into his third season with the Blaugrana first-team, the 22-year-old midfielder is closing in on 50 appearances for the club. However, there has been some speculation about Puig's status at Barcelona as well.

Despite his neat touches and calm passing, Puig is still far from the finished product. He struggled for game-time under former coach Ronald Koeman and was linked with a move away from the club. However, with Phillippe Coutinho likely to be sold and captain Sergio Busquets in the twilight of his career, Puig is already under pressure to deliver.

New manager Xavi will expect the midfielder to improve his off-ball play and develop a bigger threat going forward as the season progresses.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh