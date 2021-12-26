5 players who could be the future of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich continue to be a model of consistency, and are on course to win a record-extending tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

The 2020 Champions League winners remain a force to be reckoned with in Europe too. Drawn against RB Salzburg in this year's Round of 16, the Bavarians are favourites to proceed to the quarter-finals for the ninth time in the last ten seasons.

Bayern Munich are still reliant on their veteran core

Predicting what Bayern Munich's squad could look like in a few years is not easy. Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are still performing at an elite level, and are among the club's most important players. However, the trio are all past the age of 30, which means it is only natural Bayern Munich will have to start planning for the future.

The Bavarians also have a well-documented history of raiding their Bundesliga rivals for established players who are in their prime. Although the poaching of talent raises questions about domestic parity and competitiveness, such acquisitions allow Bayern to remain consistent in the Champions League. The most recent example of that is their signing of 27-year-old Marcel Sabitzer for £14 million from RB Leipzig earlier this year.

Nonetheless, German football is famous for its ability to produce elite talent, and Bayern Munich's player development is no different. On that note, here's a look at five players who could play kry roles for the Bavarian giants in the future:

#5 Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano looks to play a pass

Bayern Munich needed defensive reinforcements coming into the 2021-22 season. The Bavarians had lost Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez over the last few years.

They addressed the issue in the best possible manner by signing Dayot Upamecano from rivals RB Leipzig in a £38 million deal.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Nagelsmann's team having already played over 175 games for Leipzig and Salzburg. The French international is known for his ball-playing ability, and has flourished since his arrival in Munich. He has four assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances for the German giants.

Tall and quick, the defender is expected to be the cornerstone of the Bayern Munich defence for the next decade.

#4 Tanguy Nianzou

Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou (right) with a coaching staff member

Bayern Munich pulled off a coup when they signed talented French defender Tanguy Nianzou ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old made his name at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he was touted as a potential successor to Thiago Silva. Instead, the centre-back opted against signing a new contract in Paris, and joined the German giants instead.

FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN



#FCBayern #MiaSanMia #ServusTanguy 🗣️ Nianzou on the confusion surrounding his name: "My name is Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi. I go by Nianzou because that's what my family calls me." 🗣️ Nianzou on the confusion surrounding his name: "My name is Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi. I go by Nianzou because that's what my family calls me." #FCBayern #MiaSanMia #ServusTanguy https://t.co/KkdkPJpU8F

Nianzou is enjoying a breakout season under Julian Nagelsmann, and has already made nine league appearances and three Champions League games.

Although Bayern are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back, time is on Nianzou's side. He can be expected to be seen in a Bayern Munich jersey more often as the season progresses.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav