5 players who could be future captains at boyhood clubs

In the world of football, the captain's role is often undervalued. They are often overlooked as they do not possess the same decision-making power as the manager.

However, the captain always makes the difference when it comes to pushing a team to become one that can take on any opponent on any given day.

The captain is a symbol of consistency and composure, he is the team's inspirational leader and motivates the players when the chips are down.

Captaining your boyhood club is a special feeling

Some of the greatest captains in football history have captained their boyhood clubs to tremendous success. The likes of John Terry and Carles Puyol come to mind when thinking about players captaining their boyhood clubs. They were arguably a part of their club's golden years and led their teams to unparalleled success.

Like them, there are many other footballers in the world right now who are key part of the first-team at their boyhood clubs. These players are fan favorites and stand a chance when it comes to leading their respective clubs in the future.

Here, we take a look at five such players who could become captains at their boyhood clubs somewhere down the line:

#5 Ansu Fati - FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been a fan favorite at FC Barcelona since making his debut for the Spanish side two years ago.

The youngster was sensational for Barcelona in his first season, breaking several La Liga and Champions League records. He scored in the league just six days after making his debut, aged 16 years and 304 days, making him the youngest ever goalscorer for Barcelona in La Liga. Fati also holds the record for the youngest ever goalscorer in Champions League history aged 17 years and 40 days.

Fati's performances in the first season drew comparisons to club legend Lionel Messi. He scored eight goals and provided an assist across 33 games in all competitions. His partnership with Messi really caught the eye of the fans and he soon became a favorite among the Culers.

The 18-year-old had a brilliant start to the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in just 10 games for the Catalans. But an unfortunate knee injury kept him out for the rest of the season.

Fati is now back in training with the squad and has even taken up the iconic No. 10 jersey after the departure of Messi this summer. Barcelona fans were extremely happy that it was academy starlet Fati who had inherited the jersey.

If the youngster can pick up from where he left off, there's no doubt he will be an integral part of the club's future. Considering his current popularity among fans and players alike, he could definitely be appointed as captain of his boyhood club in the future.

#4 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has become an integral part of Manchester United since breaking into the first-team during the 2015-16 season. He has steadily grown in confidence and enjoyed his two best seasons in front of goal in the last two years, scoring 22 and 21 goals in all competitions respectively.

During his time on the pitch, Rashford has shown that he has what it takes to handle the pressure that comes with being United's main man.

The 23-year-old's game has also developed tremendously in recent years. He has continued to bulk up his body and expand his game beyond being a goalscorer - making him one of the most dangerous widemen in recent years.

The youngster is also not afraid to take up responsibility. He has stepped up in some crunch moments for both his club and country.

Rashford is also a model citizen off the pitch and contributes a lot to the community. He received an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his campaign to extend free school meals during COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashford's capabilities both on and off the pitch make him a perfect captaincy candidate for his boyhood club in the near future.

