5 Players who could be the future of Manchester City

It's notoriously difficult to predict what Manchester City's squad will look like in the future thanks to their enormous spending power. The Sky Blues are a dominant force in the transfer market and regularly pull off blockbuster moves such as their acquisition of Jack Grealish for £100million earlier this summer.

Manchester City's academy continues to produce remarkable talent

The Citizens' ability to spend to no end often overshadows the fact that they also boast one of English football's finest academies. In fact, former Manchester United stars Robin van Persie, Darren Fletcher and Phil Neville all chose to enroll their children at Manchester City's £200million state of the art academy.

Jadon Sancho, Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Sturridge and Kieran Trippier are among the most recent star players to come through the ranks at City's academy. The club's U23 squad have been especially impressive in recent times and are the reigning Premier League 2 champions.

With a new generation of youngsters looking to break into the first-team, here are five players who could become a vital part of Manchester City's future.

#5 Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias celebrates a goal for Manchester City

Ruben Dias' immense confidence, maturity and leadership make it easy to forget that he is still only 24 years old. The centre-back is already one of the most important members of Manchester City's current squad and was voted the Premier League's Player of the Year as the club romped to the 2020-21 title.

Signed from Benfica ahead of the 2020-21 season for an initial fee of £51million, Dias was a revelation at the back for Manchester City. The Portuguese international's aggression and intimidating physical presence belie his clever reading of the game. Centre-backs tend to age gracefully and Dias likely has over half a decade of elite football left in him.

#4 Liam Delap

Liam Delap warms up for Manchester City

While Manchester City have been playing without a traditional centre-forward for some time now, they have a talented striker rising through the ranks. Liam Delap, who is just 18, has already made three appearances for the club and has opened his account for Pep Guardiola's side as well.

🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com Liam Delap has signed a three-year contract extension, which keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2026! 🙌 Liam Delap has signed a three-year contract extension, which keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2026! 🙌🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com

Standing tall at over six feet, Delap isn't the typical Pep Guardiola striker but has caught the eye during his time with Manchester City's U23 side. Excellent in the air and lethal in front of goal, he has scored 28 times in 28 games for the youth side.

Having spent significant time around Manchester City's first-team despite his tender years, Delap is primed to break into the first-team in the near future.

