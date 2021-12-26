5 Players who could be the future of Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans are on top of the world right now and their elation is understandable. Los Blancos are first in the La Liga table and are threatening to put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Meanwhile, bitter rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have endured disastrous seasons. The duo are closer to the relegation zone than they are to catching Real Madrid at the top. The double-digit deficit between Los Blancos and their rivals is historic.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Every single team in La Liga, except for Real Betis (33 points) and Sevilla (38 points) is now closer to the relegation zone than Real Madrid (46 points).



Kings of Spain. 👑 Every single team in La Liga, except for Real Betis (33 points) and Sevilla (38 points) is now closer to the relegation zone than Real Madrid (46 points). Kings of Spain. 👑 https://t.co/31RXnfaDNj

While Atletico limped through the Champions League group stage, Barcelona were dumped out of the competition. Real Madrid, on the other hand, breezed through to the knockout round and were rewarded with a blockbuster Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid have not missed a beat this season despite the high-profile exits in the summer

Real Madrid's summer ahead of the 2021-22 season was anything but easy. The club exercised restraint in the transfer market and refrained from splurging extravagant sums.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, who were at the heart of Los Blancos' four Champions League triumphs in 2010s, departed the club. Manager Zinedine Zidane also chose to walk away abruptly, leaving Real Madrid in a spot of bother.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, though, Los Blancos have been unstoppable. Several talented youngsters stepped up to fill the void left behind by the old guard.

One that note, we look at five players who could usher Real Madrid into another golden period.

#5 Eder Militao

Real Madrid's Eder Militao (#3) gets past Memphis Depay (#9) of Barcelona

With Sergio Ramos missing the majority of the 2020-21 season with various injuries, the onus was on Eder Militao to step up to the fore. The 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back did not disappoint, displaying authority and composure in the absence of the Real Madrid skipper.

With Ramos and Varane now gone, Militao has joined forces with David Alaba to become the voice of the Real Madrid backline. Los Blancos have conceded 16 goals in 19 La Liga games this season, which is the second-best defensive record in the league. With 65 club appearances to go with 19 caps for Brazil, Eder Militao's experience has played a big role in the team's solidity at the back.

#4 Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid shields the ball from Liverpool's James Milner (#7)

In a Los Blancos midfield that boasts the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, it is no surprise that Fede Valverde slips under the radar. The 23-year-old Uruguay international has, however, steadily racked up appearances for Real Madrid with remarkable consistency.

Valverde is an all-action midfielder with plenty of industry, a high motor and a willingness to cover every blade of grass on the pitch. He isn't afraid to get on the ball either and is always available for a pass.

With 121 appearances for Real Madrid and 35 Uruguay caps, the midfielder continues to grow in influence. He looks to become a key player in the squad, especially as Modric approaches the final stages of his career.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh