5 players with the most game-opening goals in Europe this season (2021-22)

Scoring goals regularly is an art and many footballers have mastered it. There have been some fabulous goal-scorers in the history of the game. The current crop has a good number of them.

In Europe's top five leagues, goals have come frequently, with more and more teams taking an attacking approach. But with everything said and done, the first goal always remains the most crucial one.

The timing of the first goal is always a decisive factor

In the modern era of football, the unpredictability of the timing of goals has only made the game more interesting. In closely contested encounters, opening goals often turn out to be the only one of the match.

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have scored the most opening goals in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Anthony Modeste

1. FC Köln v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

FC Koln have had a decent 2021-22 season so far with 36 points in 24 games in the Bundesliga. One of the main reasons for their returns is the form of Anthony Modeste.

Out of the 36 league goals scored by Koln this season, the Frenchman has been responsible for scoring 15 and assisting one other goal. With a goal contribution of 44.44%, Modeste has been very important to the German club.

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul



Two goals from Anthony Modeste and a fantastic celebration for his late equaliser, stealing Steffen Baumgart's hat Two goals from Anthony Modeste and a fantastic celebration for his late equaliser, stealing Steffen Baumgart's hat 😂https://t.co/5vl8BJHDse

More importantly, nine of his 18 goals across all competitions have been the opening goals in a game. His presence not only helps Koln be productive in front of goal but also helps them in taking the lead more often than not.

#4 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The Frenchman is aging like a fine wine as goals come easily to him even at the age of 34. Karim Benzema has been a massive player for Real Madrid, more so after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

The French striker's form in La Liga has been incredible this season. He has scored 19 goals and registered nine assists so far. His amazing positioning and clinical finishing has been of great help to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve Karim Benzema for club & country this season so far:

• 37 Games

• 30 Goals

• 13 Assists

• 43 G/A



40+ goal contributions in a season for the 9th time in his professional career. Karim Benzema for club & country this season so far:• 37 Games• 30 Goals• 13 Assists• 43 G/A40+ goal contributions in a season for the 9th time in his professional career. https://t.co/jluWf4WX3n

Out of his 26 goals across all competitions, 10 have come as the first goal in a game. Karim Benzema's form will play a massive role in helping Real Madrid secure the La Liga title this season.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

One of Bundesliga's most impressive performers has been RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has been the German club's leading goal-scorer so far this season with 13 goals.

The 24-year old, with his fascinating dribbling, amazing footwork and fine creative abilities, has been a delight to watch. His impressive performances have attracted attention from all around Europe. Nkunku has also managed to register seven assists so far this season.

Out of his 22 goals, 10 have remarkably been the first goals in a match. Nkunku's performances will play a key role in helping RB Leipzig qualify for the Champions League.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Last summer's transfer window remains a memorable one for Manchester United fans as it saw the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar returned after 12 years with the aim of winning silverware with the Red Devils.

That being said, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been at his best so far this season but has still done a decent job. He has scored nine goals in the Premier League this season and registered three assists.

Jay. @JayCRSeven



161 Games

127 Goals

17 Assists



not for everyone. Cristiano Ronaldo since turning 34161 Games127 Goals17 Assistsnot for everyone. Cristiano Ronaldo since turning 34 161 Games127 Goals ⚽️ 17 Assists 🎯 not for everyone. https://t.co/705ZecgCWJ

His goals in the Champions League have been more vital as he has scored six goals in the tournament. Out of his 15 goals this season, Ronaldo has scored the first goal 12 times.

The Portugal captain will play a crucial role in Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The Polish striker has been in stellar form this season, scoring freely for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski has been brutally effective in front of goal in the last decade and has been one of the best strikers in the world.

So far, he has scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga in just 24 appearances. His form in the Champions League has been great too. Lewandowski has scored nine goals in the competition so far and is one of the leading goal-scorers.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski's next goal will see him hit the 40-goal mark for the seventh season in a row Robert Lewandowski's next goal will see him hit the 40-goal mark for the seventh season in a row 👑 https://t.co/Az9rWfDzNl

With 39 goals across all competitions in the 2021-22 season, Lewandowski has been phenomenal so far. Out of the 39, 13 have come as the first goals in a game. It would be very disappointing if he fails to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava