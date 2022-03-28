5 players who have had the most games with a goal and assist in the Premier League

Arguably the most competitive league in the world, the Premier League has always harbored some of the best attacking players in the business. Scoring for fun, assisting at will, and doing both when the situation demands it. Seeing the superstars of the game in full flight has brought immeasurable pleasure to fans.

Today, we'll look beyond the goal and assist tallies, focusing on players who have delivered both as a scorer and a provider in English top-flight matches.

Below, we will take a look at five players who have scored and assisted in a single game, repeating the feat over and over again. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Special note: All stats taken from Opta.

#5 Frank Lampard – 27 games

Chelsea v FC Steaua Bucuresti - UEFA Champions League

The only midfielder on the list, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was an all-rounder powerhouse on the football pitch.

He was a workhorse, an impeccable passer of the ball, and had a knack for scoring goals, both from the spot and from distance.

The Englishman both scored and assisted in 27 English top-flight games, highlighting his versatility in the attacking half of the pitch.

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com #CFC On This Day in 2010, Frank Lampard scored four goals against Aston Villa in a 7-1 demolition, as he reached his 150th goal in style On This Day in 2010, Frank Lampard scored four goals against Aston Villa in a 7-1 demolition, as he reached his 150th goal in style 👏 #CFC

Over the course of his illustrious career, Lampard played for three English clubs - West Ham United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

He was most successful at Chelsea, spending 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge and winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, among other honors.

In total, the Blues legend played 611 Premier League games, registering 177 goals and 102 assists.

#4 Andy Cole – 28 games

Andy Cole in action for Manchester United

Arsenal academy star Andy Cole is one of the most prominent names to have graced the Premier League. He spent his entire career in England, playing for a total of 12 English teams.

He took part in 415 Premier League games, scoring 187 goals and providing 73 assists. Over the course of his glittering career, he scored as well as assisted in 28 league games.

Utdgodfather @Danielutd82 Nobody tell me that Cole wasn’t best goal scorer in premier league history I ain’t having it shearer can step aside Nobody tell me that Cole wasn’t best goal scorer in premier league history I ain’t having it shearer can step aside https://t.co/kbkmMPPZRX

Despite representing a dozen English clubs, he shone the brightest at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. Between 1995 and 2002, he was an integral member of the Red Devils, helping them to five top-flight titles.

He also won the Champions League (1998-1999) and two FA Cups (1996, 1999) during his stay at Old Trafford.

#3 Alan Shearer – 31 games

John O'Shea of Manchester United and Alan Shearer of Newcastle United

Alan Shearer, the record goalscorer in the history of the Premier League (260 goals), is arguably England’s best-ever striker. He wasn’t the quickest off the block, but his positioning and knack for being in the right place at the right time made him unstoppable.

Apart from scoring, Shearer also got a kick out of assisting his teammates from time to time. Out of his 441 top-flight games in England, he both scored and assisted in 31 matches, helping him clinch third spot on the list.

Shearer spent his entire career in England, playing for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

He won his only Premier League title (1994-95) at Blackburn. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot twice for the Lancashire club, while winning it once again in Newcastle colors.

#2 Thierry Henry – 32 games

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Under Arsene Wenger, especially in the early days, Arsenal were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. Unlike most English clubs, the Gunners did not hoof the ball forward and hoped for a miracle. They systematically carried the ball forward and finished their opponents off with scintillating attacking plays in and around the box.

Thierry Henry, who was signed by Wenger from Juventus in 1999, was almost always at the heart of everything brilliant Arsenal produced over eight long years.

The left-forward-turned-center-forward was exceptional at carrying the ball, had a knack for cracking open defenses with his passing, and could score rather effortlessly.

Over the course of his Premier League career, the Frenchman registered 175 goals and 74 assists. Impressively, he scored as well as assisted in 32 of the 258 English top-flight games played in his career.

Throwback Arsenal @ThrowbackAFC Throwback to when Jose Mourinho said Thierry Henry only scores against small teams before Arsenal played Chelsea in 2004.



Thierry then scored twice against Chelsea, and said this after the game:



Throwback to when Jose Mourinho said Thierry Henry only scores against small teams before Arsenal played Chelsea in 2004.Thierry then scored twice against Chelsea, and said this after the game: https://t.co/Y1ADrnnfUB

The two-time Premier League winner won two EPL Player of the Year Awards in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, respectively.

He was part of the 'Invincibles' Arsenal team who were unbeaten en route to the title in the 2003-04 season.

#1 Wayne Rooney – 36 games

Real Sociedad de Futbol v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney sits at the top of the pile and by a fair margin. Over the course of his EPL career, he clocked 36 games where he scored as well as assisted.

The former England international was not only an exceptional goalscorer but he also had the eye to pick out his teammates when needed. He had blistering pace, worked harder than almost anyone on the pitch, and had unmatched leadership skills. With him leading the charge, the Red Devils always had a chance of getting maximum points out of a tricky fixture.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes Wayne Rooney 2009/2010:



- PFA TOTY.

- PFA POTY.

- PFA Fans' POTY.

- Sir Matt Busby POTY.

- PL Player Of The Season.

- FWA Footballer Of The Year.

- Manchester United Players'



For me? The best Premier League player ever. Wayne Rooney 2009/2010:- PFA TOTY.- PFA POTY.- PFA Fans' POTY.- Sir Matt Busby POTY.- PL Player Of The Season.- FWA Footballer Of The Year.- Manchester United Players' For me? The best Premier League player ever. https://t.co/MIl3WOF7fw

Sandwiched between spells at boyhood club Everton, Rooney spent 13 seasons at Old Trafford. For the Red Devils, he turned up in 393 Premier League games, registering 208 goals and 103 assists.

With 253 goals across all competitions, the five-time EPL winner is Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar