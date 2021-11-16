5 players with the most goal contributions in the 2021/22 season so far

Now that we're about to close the curtains on the final international break of 2021, things are about to get a whole lot more intense across Europe's top five leagues. Several teams and individuals have already made an impression in the 2021-22 season.

Many world-class individuals are yet to truly hit their stride this term. Lionel Messi is yet to score a goal in Ligue 1 after joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. But we all know that it's only a matter of time before he kicks into gear.

Meanwhile, several other players have been in sublime form. They've grabbed their opportunities to shine and have helped their sides immensely in the first quarter of the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most goal contributions in the 2021-22 season so far.

(Note: Only Europe's top 5 leagues are considered for the list)

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 12 goal contributions

Lazio finished 10 points adrift of the last Champions League berth in Serie A last term. They want this season to be an improvement on that and Ciro Immobile has predictably been their main man once again.

Lazio have been awful defensively and have conceded 19 goals in just 12 Serie A games so far this season. But they've also scored 25 and Immobile has been involved in nearly half of those goals.

Immobile has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances in the Italian top-flight so far this term. The Italian international had a bit of an ordinary 2020-21 by his own standards as he scored only 20 goals in 35 appearances.

He looks set to turn it around this season and get back to being as prolific as we know he can be.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 12 goal contributions

Borussia Dortmund have been dealt a huge blow as Erling Haaland has now reportedly been ruled out for the rest of 2021 with a hip muscle injury. This is an opportunity for the Bundesliga outfit to show how effective they can be without Haaland. It's hard to put another positive spin on their current predicament.

The Norwegian international was in sublime form in the early parts of the 2021-22 season. He had scored 27 goals and provided eight assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances last term.

He looked on course to better those figures considerably before he was injured. Haaland has scored nine goals and provided three assists in just six Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

