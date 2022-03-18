5 players with most goal contributions in all competitions this season (2021-22)

European football has seen some wonderful team performances in the 2021-22 season so far. With the top five leagues into the final third stages, it is only going to spice things up more.

There have been some fascinating individual displays in this campaign. A number of them have come from forwards, with their amazing creativity and goal-scoring attributes.

World-class players have dominated the goal contribution list

Being productive in front of goal on a regular basis is a difficult task. Yet some world-class players have made it look effortlessly easy.

Some of the best players in the world right now are currently among the leading goal-scorers and assist providers this season. Here, we take a look at the top players who have had the most number of goal contributions so far in the 2021-22 season.

Note: Europe's top five leagues are considered. All stats are as per Transfermarkt.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

It has been a phenomenal season so far for Mohamed Salah given his superb form in front of goal. The Liverpool winger has been deadly in attack and is currently the Premier League's top goalscorer.

Salah has so far scored 20 goals in the league in just 26 appearances. He has 10 league assists to his name, ranking the joint second-highest in the department in the league. He is tied with his teammate Andrew Robertson and behind another teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (11).

Using his incredible pace, fascinating dribbling skills and amazing footwork, the Egyptian has been very difficult to control.

KingFut.com @King_Fut



Enjoy @mosalah's goals with



A perfect start from Mo this seasonEnjoy @mosalah's goals with #LFC during the 2021/22 season A perfect start from Mo this season 😍Enjoy @mosalah's goals with #LFC during the 2021/22 season ⚽️⚽️https://t.co/JdEl4ZLPPK

He has eight goals so far in the Champions League, taking his total goal contributions to 38 this campaign. With his current form, Salah is very much capable of securing more than one piece of silverware for Liverpool this season.

#4 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

One of the most surprising performers this season has been Christopher Nkunku. The RB Leipzig attacker has been in stunning form this season, both in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Nkunku, with his amazing pace, nimble footwork and direct gameplay, has been a delight to watch. He has so far scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in 26 appearances in the Bundesliga. His form in the Champions League hasn't been bad either, with seven goals and two assists in just six games in the competition.

Since RB Leipzig are currently in the Europa League, Nkunku has so far scored once in that. The Frenchman has scored thrice and made two assists in the DFB Pokal, taking his total goal contribution across all competitions to 41.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The French superstar's future at Paris Saint-Germain may be uncertain but his bright future is more than likely. Kylian Mbappe, with his mind-boggling dribbling, fabulous pace and amazing goal-scoring abilities, has been terrific in the 2021-22 season.

His form in Ligue 1 has been superb with 15 goals and 10 assists in 25 appearances for the 23-year-old. He has scored six times and made six assists in the Champions League this campaign. One of his best performances came in PSG's loss against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. He scored two goals over two legs.

RMAVIDS @RMAVIDS Kylian Mbappe - 2021/22 UCL

Kylian Mbappe - 2021/22 UCL https://t.co/DSzJ8CmD6s

Mbappe has scored five goals and registered a single assist in the Coupe de France. This takes the dynamic's forward tally to 43 goal contributions in just 36 games so far this season.

#2 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema's stellar hat-trick in the Champions League recently against Paris Saint-Germain was one of the highlights of the 2021-22 season. The Real Madrid striker was brutally dominating in eliminating the French side from the round of 16.

The 34-year-old has stepped up big time this season for Los Blancos, providing some amazing performances in attack. He's leading the goal-scoring charts in La Liga with 22 goals to his name. Benzema has 11 assists to his name in the league, making him the leader in the assists department too.

⚔️ @NueveSkoo Karim Benzema - 2021/22 so far

Karim Benzema - 2021/22 so far https://t.co/WKUspjsFIs

The Frenchman has scored eight times in the Champions League and made 1 assist. Benzema has scored twice and registered a single assist in the Supercopa this season, taking his goal contribution tally to 45 in 34 games so far.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

It is hard to compete with Robert Lewandowski this season given the incredible form he is in. The Bayern Munich striker has been brutal in attack and has regularly been among the goals.

Lewandowski has so far scored 29 goals and registered one assist in 26 games in the Bundesliga. No player in Europe's top five leagues has more league goals than the Polish striker. His form in the Champions League has been equally amazing, with 12 goals and three assists to his name in eight matches.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski is the first player in top-flight European football to score 40 goals across all club competitions in 2021/22. Seven consecutive seasons of 40+ goals [Squawka] Robert Lewandowski is the first player in top-flight European football to score 40 goals across all club competitions in 2021/22. Seven consecutive seasons of 40+ goals [Squawka] https://t.co/EaY82pLBpD

The 33-year-old forward has scored twice in the DFL Supercup this season. Lewandowski has made 47 goal contributions in the 2021-22 campaign so far, posing a strong challenge for the Ballon d'Or this year.

