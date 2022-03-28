5 players with the most goal contributions in Europe so far this season (March 2022) 

We have reached the final third of the footballing campaign in Europe this season and it is all to play for across the biggest leagues. From nervy title races to blockbuster European matchups, fans are in for a treat over the next few months.

France Football recently announced that the Ballon d’Or will now be awarded based on performances over the regular European season, rather than the calendar year. However, players will still look to remain consistent over the period of the year and end on a high.

2022 has already seen an abundance of nail-biting action and there is undoubtedly more in store. Players will look to give it their all to ensure their club performs at the highest level irrespective of the competition.

Let us now take a look at the five players with the most goal contributions in their domestic and European campaigns in 2022:

#5 Harry Kane: 12

After a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign, Harry Kane is back amongst the goals. He is proving why he is one of the best strikers across Europe. Kane has been remarkably consistent in front of goal season after season and is Tottenham Hotspur's most influential player.

Kane has eight goals and four assists in 2022. The Englishman has 12 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season. Kane seems to have a telepathic connection with Heung-Min Son and the duo hold the record for the most Premier League goal combinations (39).

Kane has five goals and three assists in his last five league matches and is also nominated for March’s Player of the Month award. Spurs are currently fifth in the league, three points behind rivals Arsenal, and the race for the top-four spot is heating up.

#4 Domenico Berardi: 14

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has had a stellar season so far but has also been criminally underrated. The Italian is one of five players to have more than 10 goals and 10 assists in their domestic leagues this season. He joins superstars Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, and Christopher Nkunku who have also managed the same feat.

Berardi has six goals and eight assists in 2022. The Italian has had a stellar Serie A campaign, scoring 14 goals in the league so far. He is also the leading assists provider in the Italian top-flight with 14 assists.

The 27-year-old was also part of Italy’s World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia which resulted in the Azzurri’s shock exit. Berardi’s focus will now be on Serie A and he will look to end the season on a high. Sassuolo are currently ninth in the league but still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

#3 Christopher Nkunku: 14

Christopher Nkunku began his journey with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth team, but he is currently lighting up the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. Since signing for the club in July 2019, the 24-year-old has been crucial to Leipzig’s terrific run in the German top-flight.

Nkunku has nine goals and five assists across all competitions so far in 2022. The Frenchman has had a phenomenal Bundesliga season and has amassed 15 goals and 11 assists in the competition. Nkunku has already scored more goals than his last two seasons combined and has been a blessing for Leipzig.

Leipzig are currently fourth in the Bundesliga and will look to book a place in their fourth consecutive Champions League. Leipzig are also contenders for the Europa League. After UEFA suspended Spartak Moscow from the competition, Leipzig now face Atalanta in the quarterfinals.

#3 Karim Benzema: 14

With Cristiano Ronaldo taking most of the plaudits during his time at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema’s performances often used to go under the radar. However, he has now shown just how crucial he is to Real’s success in recent times since Ronaldo's departure in 2018.

Benzema has 10 goals and four assists in 2022. The Frenchman has had a stellar season with Real Madrid and has 22 goals and 11 assists in La Liga this season. He has also been vital in the Champions League, scoring a magnificent hat-trick against PSG to ensure his side enters the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid are at the top of La Liga with a nine-point lead over second-placed Sevilla. Benzema was absent in Real’s recent humiliating 4-0 loss against Barcelona due to a calf injury and will hope to be back in action soon.

Los Blancos will travel to Chelsea for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, scheduled in the first week of April.

#1 Robert Lewandowski: 19

Striker supreme Robert Lewandowski seems programmed to score goals. The 33-year-old has been one of Europe’s best strikers over the past several seasons. Lewandowski has been Bayern Munich’s primary source of goals and has broken records left, right, and center.

Lewandowski has once again proven to be a goalscoring machine with 15 goals in 2022. He has also provided four assists. The Polish international has a whopping 31 Bundesliga goals this season. He is miles ahead of Patrick Schick, who is in second place with 20 goals.

Lewandowski has started every single game for Bayern in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Bayern have a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and are on course to win their 32nd league title. The Bavarian giants face Villareal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

