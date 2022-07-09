5 players with most goal contributions under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is among the greatest managers in football history and his 33 major trophies back up his case for the same.

The Spanish manager has coached three different teams in three different leagues and has won multiple trophies in each of them. However, none of this would have been possible without some of the best players in the world giving their everything to his process and playing style.

Wingers have been the primary source of goals for Pep Guardiola

The idea of an out-and-out centre-forward is quite natural for every manager in the world apart from Pep Guardiola. He has coached the likes of David Villa, Sergio Aguero and Robert Lewandowski over the last decade.

However, only the latter's potential was fully exploited by the Spanish boss. Erling Haaland might be another addition to the list following his arrival at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Overall, wingers and players who can play in the false 9 role have found more success when it comes to contributing to goals under the 51-year-old manager.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most goal contributions under Pep Guardiola.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (141 goals & assists)

Gabriel Jesus was a dependable player for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before moving this summer.

Gabriel Jesus made the move to Arsenal recently after spending five-and-a-half years at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian international arrived at the Etihad with the aspirations of eventually replacing Sergio Aguero. While he could never really manage to do so, Jesus still proved to be an integral player for Pep Guardiola and the Citizens.

Although not a complete centre-forward, the South American star was excellent in link-up play. He often occupied the half-space inside the penalty box and was reasonably efficient in front of goal. While he did not score as many goals as Aguero, Jesus did contribute a handy 136 goals and assists under Guardiola.

The Spanish manager may not have used the striker to his full potential but certainly got a lot of utility out of him while he was still at the club. Jesus also left the club with nine major trophies to his name, including four Premier League titles.

#4 Sergio Aguero (152 goals & assists)

Sergio Aguero is among the greatest strikers to have ever played in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero is a Manchester City legend and his statistics and trophy cabinet are evidence of the same.

His 93rd-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 made him a fan favorite as the club lifted their first domestic league title under their current owners. After achieving greatness under Roberto Mancini, Aguero excelled under Manuel Pellegrini as well.

GOAL @goal Sergio Aguero scored 82 of Pep Guardiola's 506 Premier League goals - more than anyone else at Manchester City Sergio Aguero scored 82 of Pep Guardiola's 506 Premier League goals - more than anyone else at Manchester City 💪 https://t.co/fJb2b6T9QV

There were doubts about the Argentina star putting up the same numbers after Pep Guardiola arrived at the club in 2016. Despite a tough start, Aguero's quality came to the fore as he registered 152 goals & assists under the Spanish boss, while winning three Premier League titles.

The centre-forward, who left for Barcelona before retiring from the game last year, was a pivotal part of Guardiola's success between 2016 and 2021. However, it must be said that the club did pretty well even without his services last season as they lifted yet another league trophy.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (175 goals & assists)

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Pep Guardiola's appointment at Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the finest playmakers of the current generation.

The Belgium international's vision, technique, poise and composure on the ball have been instrumental for Manchester City over the last seven years. Although the club have got by without his genius at times, Pep Guardiola's side have certainly been better with him in it.

To put more emphasis on the same, the attacking midfielder has contributed 175 goals and assists in 261 games under the former Bayern Munich manager. With Erling Haaland joining the club this summer, De Bruyne is expected to increase his numbers in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Raheem Sterling (204 goals & assists)

Raheem Sterling looks likely to depart Manchester City this summer after more than half a decade.

Raheem Sterling is reportedly close to leaving Manchester City for Chelsea (as per Fabrizio Romano) this summer after spending seven glorious seasons at the club. During this period, the England star has won the Premier League on four separate occasions, not to mention several other domestic cups as well.

While his contributions were not as focal to Manchester City last season, the winger has been at his deadly best for much of his time under Pep Guardiola. Alongside Leroy Sane and later Riyad Mahrez, Sterling formed two of the best wing-partnerships in the Premier League in recent years.

StatATM @StatATM 22% Of Man City’s Premier League goals under Pep Guardiola were scored or assisted by Raheem Sterling.



No other Man City player has a higher percentage of goal contributions since Guardiola joined the club. 22% Of Man City’s Premier League goals under Pep Guardiola were scored or assisted by Raheem Sterling. No other Man City player has a higher percentage of goal contributions since Guardiola joined the club. https://t.co/MZEvXKwZ4r

Guardiola certainly knows how to bring out the best in the winger and Thomas Tuchel will now hope to do the same should Sterling sign for the Blues.

To put into context the type of player the West London club might land, Sterling contributed 204 goals and assists under Pep Guardiola. In fact, he has not scored less than 10 Premier League goals in a season for Manchester City since the 2017-18 campaign.

#1 Lionel Messi (301 goals & assists)

Lionel Messi was at his absolute best during Pep Guardiola's tenure at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was bound to be at the top of this list, as is the case with many other statistical records in football.

The La Masia product came into the limelight during the mid 2000s but really exploded onto the scene under Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager's tiki-taka system led to a lot of success for Barcelona, with Messi spearheading the frontline.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Messi and Guardiola were a beast duo in their time together at Barça Messi and Guardiola were a beast duo in their time together at Barça🔥 https://t.co/wQa6HP3ixF

Between 2008-2012, Messi was absolutely unstoppable. During those four years, Barcelona won the league on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League twice. Much of their success could be attributed to Messi's individual genius in Guardiola's immaculate system.

Messi contributed a staggering 301 goals and assists while playing under the 51-year-old Spaniard. Arguably the greatest player to ever grace the game, the Argentine legend has been the most productive disciple of Pep Guardiola.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far