5 players with the most goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages

In club football, the Champions League is Europe's most elite competition. It's a grand stage where the best clubs across all the European top-flights come to battle it out for continental supremacy.

After the group stages, only the best and most consistent sides make it to the knockout stages. As such, the Champions League can be experienced in its full glory in the knockout stages of the tournament.

UEFA Champions League knockout stages gets the best out of some players

The players know it's a great stage for them to shine but the opportunity also comes with plenty of scrutiny. Obviously, it's a high-pressure situation and it's in such scenarios that the best in the business separate themselves from the rest.

Scoring a goal, creating chances or setting a teammate up to score in such high-stakes situations are all moments that footballers will treasure for a long time. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most goal contributions in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

#5 Arjen Robben - 24 goal contributions

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Arjen Robben will go down in history as one of the most exciting wingers of all time. The Dutchman had all the qualities you'd expect of a world-class attacker. He packed blistering pace, possessed immaculate close control and was an extremely accurate shooter.

Robben has played 47 Champions League knockout stage matches. He has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists and has a goal contribution rate of 0.511 per game. Robben famously scored an 89th minute winner in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

He was part of one of the most dominant Bayern Munich sides of all time. Having prime Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on either wing felt like a cheat code at the time.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - 33 goal contributions

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich have been a force to be reckoned with in Europe all throughout history. The Bavarians have maintained a high standard for themselves and have consistently delivered some wonderful performances.

Robert Lewandowski is arguably the greatest striker to have played for Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph in the 2019-20 season was, in no short part, thanks to Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits. He scored a whopping 15 goals and provided six assists in 10 Champions League matches that season.

In a total of 36 Champions League knockout stage appearances, Lewandowski has scored 24 goals and provided nine assists. His goal contribution rate is 0.917 per game.

