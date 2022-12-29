5 players with most goal involvements in the 2022-23 season

When it comes to measuring the impact of an attacker, goal involvement is arguably the most straightforward yet effective metric. It gives us a clear idea of whether or not a player has managed to pull his weight in front of goal, either by scoring himself or setting up teammates.

The 2022-23 season has had no shortage of goalscorers and creators, both in club football and on the international stage. Today, we will take a look at five forwards who have been nearly impossible to contain, players who have managed to unlock even the tightest defenses at will.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who have racked up the highest goal involvements for their respective clubs and countries in the 2022-23 season:

#5 Robert Lewandowski — 26 goal involvements

Having recorded 26 goal involvements in 25 games, Barcelona and Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski is fifth on this list. The former Bayern Munich ace has scored 20 times and claimed six assists since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Lewandowski has emerged as the top scorer in the 2022-23 La Liga season, scoring 13 times and claiming four assists in 14 appearances. He has fired on all cylinders in Europe as well, netting five times in as many Champions League appearances.

Lewandowski has represented Poland six times over the 2022-23 season, twice in the UEFA Nations League and four times in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He bagged two goals and an assist at the Qatar World Cup and claimed an assist in two Nations League appearances.

#4 Erling Haaland — 30 goal involvements

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has been in unbelievable form in the 2022-23 season, recording 31 goal involvements in only 26 matches (Community Shield and club friendlies included). Breaking down his total, he has scored an eye-popping 28 goals and provided three assists.

Haaland has appeared in 14 Premier League matches for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, scoring a record 20 times and providing three assists. In the Champions League, Haaland has netted five times in four matches.

The Norwegian scored a crucial goal in the 3-2 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup Round Four. He has also struck once in two club friendlies, against Barcelona and Girona, in the middle of the 2022-23 season.

Haaland has played two games for Norway this season in the UEFA Nations League, scoring once [2-1 defeat to Slovenia].

#3 Neymar — 33 goal involvements

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazilian superstar Neymar has racked up 33 goal involvements in 26 matches since the start of the 2022-23 season. The PSG ace has scored 18 times and provided 15 assists for his club and country this campaign.

Neymar has struck the perfect balance between goalscoring and playmaking for PSG this season. In Ligue 1, Neymar has played 15 times, recording a staggering 11 goals and 10 assists. Although not as potent, Neymar has been in respectable form in Europe as well, netting twice and claiming two assists in five games. The Brazil superstar also bagged a tasty brace in the French Supercup win over Nantes.

Neymar has played two friendlies so far for Brazil in the 2022-23 season, claiming two assists in a 3-0 win over Ghana and scoring once in a 5-1 victory over Tunisia. The left-winger, unfortunately, missed two group-stage matches at the Qatar World Cup due to an ankle injury. In total, he played three matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice and providing an assist.

#2 Kylian Mbappe — 36 goal involvements

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe occupies the second spot on this list with an impressive 36 goal involvements in 30 matches over the 2022-23 campaign. The jet-heeled superstar has scored 29 times and claimed seven assists for PSG and France.

Mbappe has emerged as Ligue 1’s leading goalscorer for the defending French champions. The former Monaco man has played 15 league games for the Parisians this season, scoring 13 times and claiming two assists. Mbappe has taken it up a notch in the Champions League, netting seven times and providing three assists in six games.

Mbappe has played nine games for France in the 2022-23 season. He scored once in two UEFA Nations League clashes against Denmark and Austria. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe emerged as the top scorer, winning the FIFA Golden Boot courtesy of his eight goals in seven appearances.

Mbappe, who also claimed two assists in Qatar, scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Unfortunately, it ultimately was not enough, as La Albiceleste secured a win on penalties (4-2; 3-3 after extra time).

#1 Lionel Messi — 42 goal involvements

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has been a phenomenon since the start of the 2022-23 season, firing on all cylinders for both PSG and Argentina. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Messi has played 29 games across competitions for PSG and Argentina, recording 42 goal involvements. He has scored 24 goals and claimed 18 assists.

The Parisians have seen their all-conquering superstar score and create goals for fun. He has bagged seven goals and provided 10 assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances. He has played five Champions League matches so far, scoring four times and claiming four assists. Messi netted another goal in the French Super Cup win over Nantes (4-0 victory).

For La Albiceleste, Messi scored five goals and claimed an assist in the international friendlies against Honduras, Jamaica, and the UAE. He reserved his best for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored seven times and claimed three assists to fire Argentina to the most coveted trophy in football. Messi’s exploits won him the FIFA Golden Ball at the end of the tournament.

