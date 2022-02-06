5 players with most own goals in Premier League history

Among the top five European Leagues, the premier league holds one of the most awkward records, which is the player with the most own goals.

According to the laws of football, own goals are awarded when a player scores against their own team (accidentally or deliberately). The latter occurs rarely.

Scoring an own goal brings nothing but penitence to the player who executed the action and in most cases, defenders have been victims of such an ill-fated act.

There have been notable plights pertaining to this subject, with the infamous one being Andres Escobar's whose mistake at the 1994 World Cup. It tragically led to his demise two weeks later.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most own goals in Premier League history.

#5 Wes Brown (6 Premier league own goals)

Wes Brown playing for Sunderland

Wes Brown is among the few Manchester United players to be present in both the 1999 and 2008 Champions League victories. His career is decorated with five Premier League titles and two FA cups.

During his stint in the Premier League,he also played for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, scoring a total of six own goals. One of those strikes was in favor of his former side, Manchester United. Brown spent nineteen seasons in the Premier league.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



88% pass accuracy

16 successful challenges

5 tackles won

3 interceptions

3 passes into box

3 crosses

1 assist



Criminally underrated. Wes Brown's game by numbers vs. Chelsea on this day in 2008:88% pass accuracy16 successful challenges5 tackles won3 interceptions3 passes into box3 crosses1 assistCriminally underrated. Wes Brown's game by numbers vs. Chelsea on this day in 2008:88% pass accuracy 16 successful challenges 5 tackles won3 interceptions3 passes into box3 crosses 1 assistCriminally underrated. 🏆 https://t.co/OpAreGxhXS

One of the defender's most outstanding deeds included the assist he gave Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final in 2008. United eventually won that match based on a penalty shoot-out.

He ended his career in the Indian Super League playing for Kerala Blasters.

#4 Phil Jagielka (7 Premier league own goals)

Jagielka appreciating Everton fans

Phil Jagielka is another player whose loyalty, devotedness and leadership skills are highly appreciated. He spent fifteen seasons in the Premier League revolving around just two clubs, Sheffield United and Everton, but sadly he never won a single trophy.

He became the second oldest player to score an own goal last season while representing Sheffield, taking his tally to seven.

Everton @Everton | A leader on and off the pitch. Twice our Player of the Season. Consistent and reliable. A true Blue.



Phil Jagielka. | A leader on and off the pitch. Twice our Player of the Season. Consistent and reliable. A true Blue.Phil Jagielka. 💪 | A leader on and off the pitch. Twice our Player of the Season. Consistent and reliable. A true Blue.Phil Jagielka. 👏 https://t.co/i9bgPZzWGn

The cynosure of his career came during an early phase where he was used as a goalkeeper. It happened after the team's main goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, was injured midway through the match with his side leading Arsenal 1-0

Jagielka's sensational saves saw his team take the win over Arsenal for the first time in 33 years. He currently plays for Stoke City.

Jagielka and two others are tied for the same amount of own goals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy