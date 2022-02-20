5 players with the most goals scored under Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful and decorated managers in the history of the game.

The 62-year-old tactician is one of the few managers to have won league titles in four different countries. He could do so in a fifth league if Real Madrid hold on to their lead atop the La Liga standings until the end of the season.

Serie A Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to win the league in 4 of Europe’s top 5 leagues.BundesligaLigue 1Premier LeagueSerie A Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to win the league in 4 of Europe’s top 5 leagues.🏆 Bundesliga🏆 Ligue 1🏆 Premier League🏆 Serie A https://t.co/qFNFkxsasg

Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs across Europe's top five leagues. Unlike other successful managers in the game, the Italian has a fluid coaching philosophy, adapting his tactics to the personnel at his disposal. He has a penchant for high press, though, and loves goalscoring midfielders and versatile players.

Considering the same, many top players, primarily goalscorers, have found success under Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under the legendary tactician:

#5 Karim Benzema - 70 goals

Karim Benzema has thrived under Carlo Ancelotti.

Karim Benzema is one of the most lethal goalscorers in the game at the moment. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the Real Madrid striker has scored goals galore, especially after the departure of club top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo (more on him later).

Benzema has bagged 70 goals and 40 assists across competitions under Ancelotti. That includes 24 goals and nine assists this campaign as Los Blancos eye the La Liga-Champions League double. The Frenchman recently became only the third player to score 300 goals for the Galacticos.

#UCL Karim Benzema has scored the first goal in all three of Carlo Ancelotti's Spanish Liga campaigns as head coachReal Madrid debut for David Alaba = Karim Benzema has scored the first goal in all three of Carlo Ancelotti's Spanish Liga campaigns as head coach ⚽️⚽️Real Madrid debut for David Alaba = 🅰️#UCL https://t.co/zF3rB0zLXN

Ancelotti once said about Benzema:

"When one striker like Karim scores, everybody's happy, but I've always valued his quality even when he didn't score."

#4 Kaka - 95 goals

Kaka (left) scored almost 100 goals under Ancelotti (right).

Kaka is one of the best goalscoring midfielders to have graced the game. The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed one of the best spells of his illustrious career under Carlo Ancelotti.

In 270 games across competitions under the Italian, Kaka netted almost 100 times and also bagged 84 assists. The Brazilian netted more goals under Ancelotti than he did against all the other managers he played under combined.

Kaka's best campaign under Ancelotti came in 2006-07. He bagged 18 goals and 14 assists across competitions that season to inspire AC Milan to their seventh and latest UEFA Champions League title. His exploits that year earned him the Ballon d'Or award.

Complete career. Kaká is one of only 8 players to have won the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League & the World Cup in their career, along with Zidane, Rivaldo, Beckenbauer, Sir Bobby Charlton, Paolo Rossi, Ronaldinho & Gerd Müller. Complete career. https://t.co/ljuPFoatsV

In a later interview, Kaka gushed about Carlo Ancelotti:

"Every coach that I had in my career, I learned something from them. But Carlo was the best one for me because he brought the very best out of me. The most impressive characteristic that he has got, in my opinion, is his ability to manage people. Man-management is so important. Of course, he is really good with tactics ,and he understands the game and everything, but it was how he managed the players."

