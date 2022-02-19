5 players with the most goals scored under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is one of the finest tacticians in the game at the moment. The current Chelsea boss has proved his pedigree in three different top-five league teams during his decade-long managerial career.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager has exceeded expectations after arriving at Stamford Bridge only a year ago. He unexpectedly took the Blues to their second UEFA Champions League title last season, and has won the FIFA Club World Cup this campaign.

Often described as a hybrid between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp - two managers with distinct playing philosophies - Tuchel has managed to carve out a niche for himself.

While he looks to have the ball, like Guardiola, he abhors 'sterile' possession. Instead, Tuchel wants his players to win the ball upfield - ala Klopp - and move it around with purpose.

Many players, especially goalscorers, have found success in Tuchel's unique playing philosophy.

On that note, here's a look at five players with the most goals under the German tactician:

#5 Angel Di Maria - 36 goals

Angel Di Maria (in pic) found success under Tuchel.

Angel Di Maria is one of the best wingers in the game at the moment. Though he is on the wrong side of 30, the PSG man is still going strong.

Di Maria has played under many fine managers. However, his tally of 36 goals (in 101 games) under Thomas Tuchel is the most he has netted under any tactician. During this period spanning two and a half seasons, the 34-year-old also racked up an impressive 49 assists, winning two Ligue 1 titles.

The current Chelsea manager once gushed about Di Maria:

"I like Di Maria a lot; he is so gifted. I watched him play with Real Madrid and for me I could not believe I could train him at some point back then. Now he is my player; it's a gift for me. It's easy with him, as he is every day one of the first to come to training. He has a lot of skills; he always plays for the team; it's really a gift."

#4 Andre Schurrle - 41 goals

Andre Schurrle played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Andre Schurrle is the only player on this list who has played under Thomas Tuchel for two different clubs.

The 31-year-old first played under the tactician at Mainz in late 2000s and early 2010s. He reunited with his compatriot at Borussia Dortmund for a lone season in 2016-17. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has also contributed 14 assists under Tuchel.

The current Chelsea boss labeled Schurrle a gifted player when he first broke out as a teenager in a youthful Mainz team.

