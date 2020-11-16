5 players who got away from Barcelona

A veritable global football behemoth, Barcelona, currently in transition, have been the home to many of the greatest superstars in the game and continue to house one of the best footballers ever, Lionel Messi.

That does not mean every star who has played for the Blaugrana has succeeded at the club. While already established players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic fell out with then-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola during his only season at the club, others such as Thierry Henry and Arda Turan also flattered to deceive at Camp Nou.

Five players who got away from Barcelona

In this list, we will focus on those players who were still relatively green but talented while at Barcelona; nevertheless, they failed to establish themselves at the club for a variety of reasons and then became superstars of the game at a different club.

So without further ado, let us take a look at five such footballers who got away from Barcelona.

#5 Adama Trarore

Adama Traore

The player with one of the most respected physiques in the game, Adama Traore has been a breath of fresh air since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018. His ascent has coincided with the rise of Wolves as a force in the English game, and the winger has scored key goals for the club while becoming a vital cog in the team's set-up.

Adama Traore's great form has led to him being called up by the Spain national team, whom he chose over Mali after some dilemma; the player has also been linked with a move away from his current club.

10 - Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have now combined for 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any PL duo, and just the seventh different partnership to manage at least 10 in a single campaign in the competition.

However, not many remember that Adama Traore actually began his career with the Barcelona youth teams; he was born in the city and made four appearances for the senior side after coming through the ranks. But Barcelona back then was possibly the toughest team to break into, and Traore chose to move on to Aston Villa in 2015.

#4 Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

La Masia. You will come across this name quite a few times in the rest of this article. Most of the players on this list are graduates of Barcelona's famed youth academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Pep Gaurdiola...etc etc...you get the drift.

Eric Garcia, a 19-year-old central defender, was also nurtured by the Barcelona school and trained in their philosophy but moved very early to Manchester to join City. He moved up their youth teams to finally become a first-team player for Pep Guardiola's men.

Such is his potential that both Barcelona and City want him; Eric Garcia is being heavily linked with a move back to Catalonia. His contract at City expires at the end of this season, but for now he remains a Cityzen.

PEP 💬 Eric (Garcia) is a guy who likes to know the reason why. He is a guy who, if he makes a mistake, he quickly understands why.



Busquets [was like that] when he was young, When I was in the second team at Barcelona and the first team, he was so curious. pic.twitter.com/WdCoYT2Iga — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 3, 2020