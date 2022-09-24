5 players who are in great form with their international teams ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The first international break of the 2022-23 season is crucial because it's the final one before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We've already seen a handful of exciting matchups and top-drawer performances this international break.

It's important for players and coaches to be focused at this point as this is their final chance to reassess and recalibrate ahead of football's showpiece event. Top national teams across the world will be hoping that their best players will be at the top of their game at the World Cup.

In the quadrennial tournament, games will be decided on fine margins and it's the place where the biggest players in the game make a mark. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who are in great form with their international teams ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen could be one of the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Goals from Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer helped Croatia bury a glorious effort from Christian Eriksen to earn all three points for their side against Denmark on Friday. Eriksen, who was named Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for September, has been in great form of late.

He was easily the pick of the players for Denmark against Croatia. The 30-year-old completed 100% of his dribbles, registered three shots on target and scored a worldie. The Danish midfielder, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, has not let his levels drop since returning to the fray.

Denmark, who did so well at Euro 2020 despite Eriksen's absence and made it to the semi-finals, will count on him to be their creator-in-chief at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% dribbles completed

76 touches

49 passes completed

2 long balls completed

3 shots on target

1 goal



Scored an unbelievable goal. Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Croatia:100% dribbles completed76 touches49 passes completed2 long balls completed3 shots on target1 goalScored an unbelievable goal. Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Croatia:100% dribbles completed 76 touches 49 passes completed 2 long balls completed 3 shots on target 1 goal Scored an unbelievable goal. 💫 https://t.co/ZVCzHEyL8C

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Belgium v Wales: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Belgium registered a 2-1 win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League to preserve their place in second in Group 4. Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show and was at the center of everything good that the Belgian Red Devils created on the night.

He was relentless and seemed to come close to making a difference every time he got on the ball. De Bruyne had three shots on target, whipped in six crosses, won two aerial duels and made two tackles. He scored Belgium's opener and provided the assist for their second of the night.

De Bruyne is in fantastic form right now for both club and country and Belgium will pin a huge chunk of their hopes on him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 31-year-old is arguably the best attacking midfielder in the game right now.

Squawka @Squawka Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Wales:



◉ Most shots (5)

◉ Most shots on target (3)

◉ Most chances created (7)

◎ 83 touches

◎ 6 crosses

◎ 2 aerial duels won

◎ 2 tackles made

◎ 1 assist

◎ 1 goal



KDBoring. 🤷‍♂️ Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Wales:◉ Most shots (5)◉ Most shots on target (3)◉ Most chances created (7)◎ 83 touches◎ 6 crosses◎ 2 aerial duels won◎ 2 tackles made◎ 1 assist◎ 1 goalKDBoring. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/eYPwyUhyOJ

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France)

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Kylian Mbappe looks to be the man France national team manager Didier Deschamps seems to be counting on the most to make a difference for his side. He is in excellent form heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and if he can be a little more clinical in front of goal, he might just become the star of the show.

Mbappe combined well with Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann as France took on Croatia on Friday. After squandering a couple of golden chances and watching the wonderful opportunity he created for Wesley Fofana go to waste, Mbappe finally broke the deadlock with a spectacular goal.

He raced away from a number of Austrian defenders before firing the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring for Les Bleus. Mbappe made three key passes during the game and completed a whopping seven dribbles. He also won 100% of his aerial duels and maintained a pass completion rate of 89%.

#2 Neymar Jr. (Brazil)

Neymar is looking good ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar has been in sublime form in the 2022-23 season. He currently leads the charts for most goal contributions across the top five European leagues. The Brazil international has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in eight Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

He is one of Brazil's all-time greats on the international front. The 30-year-old has carried his club form into the international break and was the architect-in-chief of Brazil's 3-0 win over Ghana. He provided two assists in the game and helped the Selecao dominate their African opponents with his exquisite technique and vision.

Neymar completed three dribbles and made as many as six key passes in the game. If he is to kick on like this, the PSG man could light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly

Lionel Messi is yet another player who has started the 2022-23 season on a promising note. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in excellent form for PSG and looks set to function in similar fashion for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi bagged a brace as Argentina thoroughly dominated Honduras and handed them a 3-0 defeat. He was a lively presence throughout the 90 minutes and showed a great deal of hunger even in the dying embers of the game.

The 35-year-old combined well with the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Papu Gomez and Julian Alvarez and seems to be enjoying life with his national team. His second goal of the night, a delightful lob from almost 25 yards out, was pure class and a reminder of just how special a footballer he is.

Messi will be desperate to go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be hoping that he and the rest of his teammates can carry this form into the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far