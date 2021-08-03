Create
5 players with the greatest increase in market value since January 1, 2021

Ranking the players with the most increased transfer value since January 2021
Ranking the players with the most increased transfer value since January 2021
Sharan Pillai
ANALYST
Modified Aug 03, 2021, 12:20 PM ET

Listicle

In 1975, Italian forward Giuseppe Savoldi became the first player ever with a price tag of over a million. He was grabbed by Napoli for £1.2million. And just 42 years apart, we have now witnessed the world's most expensive transfer — Neymar to PSG for £198million.

The transfer market has gone gaga for the past few years and values have skyrocketed. Clubs splash money on players they want without a second thought.

In the wake of the same, we have seen multiple transfer records being broken on a regular basis. The increased market value of certain players forces the club to push their budget in order to bring them to their team.

A lot goes behind determining the market value of a player. An array of parameters like age, consistency, contract duration, skillset, marketability, experience level, injury susceptibility etc.

That brings us to our topic of the day: Ranking the top five players with the greatest increase in market value since 1st January 2021.

Note: Players are ranked as per the difference in their market value. The amount in bracket indicates the same.

#5 Jude Bellingham (€28.00m) - Borussia Dortmund

Currently priced at €55.00m, the Signal Iduna Park player Jude Bellingham occupies our fifth spot. Since the start of this year, Jude Bellingham has had an increase of €28.00m in terms of market value.

Jude Bellingham became the most expensive 17 year old when he signed for Dortmund
The 18-year-old's age is the most contributing factor to the same. While his skillset complements the same, big time!

Borussia Dortmund, which has been a breeding ground for youngsters across the globe, signed the English International in 2020. Making him the most-expensive 17-year-old of all time.

With 29 top-tier games under his belt in his debut Bundesliga season already, Jude Bellingham seems to have a promising career lying ahead of him.

#4 Mason Mount (€30.00m) - Chelsea

Another English player on the list but certainly not a surprising one. The Chelsea star, who had a scintillating season with both the country and club the previous season, owns a price tag of €30.00m.

In the 2020-21 season, Mason Mount had the best of his career so far.
A regular face within the Chelsea and England squads, Mount won the UEFA Champions League and the runners-up spot at EURO 2020 in the recently concluded 2020-21 football season. He was highly influential in both tournaments for his respective sides.

Chelsea's player of the year (2020-21), ticks almost every box on our list of parameters that adjudge a player's market value. The Stamford Bridge outfit have tied down this 22-year-old with a long-term contract until 2024.

Nevertheless, it is expected of some big clubs to try and catch this big fish.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
