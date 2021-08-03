5 players with the greatest increase in market value since January 1, 2021

In 1975, Italian forward Giuseppe Savoldi became the first player ever with a price tag of over a million. He was grabbed by Napoli for £1.2million. And just 42 years apart, we have now witnessed the world's most expensive transfer — Neymar to PSG for £198million.

The transfer market has gone gaga for the past few years and values have skyrocketed. Clubs splash money on players they want without a second thought.

In the wake of the same, we have seen multiple transfer records being broken on a regular basis. The increased market value of certain players forces the club to push their budget in order to bring them to their team.

A lot goes behind determining the market value of a player. An array of parameters like age, consistency, contract duration, skillset, marketability, experience level, injury susceptibility etc.

Paris Saint-Germain is very happy to announce the arrival of Neymar Jr ➡ https://t.co/lKFj4qPDYA #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rSvlBiKX6D — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 3, 2017

That brings us to our topic of the day: Ranking the top five players with the greatest increase in market value since 1st January 2021.

Note: Players are ranked as per the difference in their market value. The amount in bracket indicates the same.

#5 Jude Bellingham (€28.00m) - Borussia Dortmund

Currently priced at €55.00m, the Signal Iduna Park player Jude Bellingham occupies our fifth spot. Since the start of this year, Jude Bellingham has had an increase of €28.00m in terms of market value.

Jude Bellingham became the most expensive 17 year old when he signed for Dortmund

The 18-year-old's age is the most contributing factor to the same. While his skillset complements the same, big time!

Borussia Dortmund, which has been a breeding ground for youngsters across the globe, signed the English International in 2020. Making him the most-expensive 17-year-old of all time.

With 29 top-tier games under his belt in his debut Bundesliga season already, Jude Bellingham seems to have a promising career lying ahead of him.

#4 Mason Mount (€30.00m) - Chelsea

Another English player on the list but certainly not a surprising one. The Chelsea star, who had a scintillating season with both the country and club the previous season, owns a price tag of €30.00m.

In the 2020-21 season, Mason Mount had the best of his career so far.

A regular face within the Chelsea and England squads, Mount won the UEFA Champions League and the runners-up spot at EURO 2020 in the recently concluded 2020-21 football season. He was highly influential in both tournaments for his respective sides.

Chelsea's player of the year (2020-21), ticks almost every box on our list of parameters that adjudge a player's market value. The Stamford Bridge outfit have tied down this 22-year-old with a long-term contract until 2024.

Mason Mount created more chances (3) in the first 45 minutes of the Champions League final than the entire Man City side combined (2).



◎ 22 passes attempted

◉ 22 passes completed



Oh, and the assist was perfect. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/0LK60YY3Lu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 29, 2021

Nevertheless, it is expected of some big clubs to try and catch this big fish.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar