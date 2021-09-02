5 players who have the greatest mental strength in football right now

Football at the highest level is not just a physical sport. Mental toughness goes a long way towards determining who comes out on top. The fact of the matter is that at the highest level, there is little margin for error. All players are technically refined and good at what they do.

But unless they learn to apply themselves in the hardest of circumstances, it will be difficult for them to be victorious. Half the battle is fought in the head. When a team concedes a goal or a player misses a penalty, it is natural to feel low and disappointed.

But what makes a great player is the strength to hold his head up and fight back against the odds. That's why some of the greatest footballers of all time are also big personalities. They are the kind of individuals who can inspire those around them and put their nose to the grindstone and keep on going.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have the greatest mental strength in football right now.

#5 Giorgio Chiellini - Italy/Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini is 37-years-old but he is still one of the best centre-backs in the world right now. The Juventus veteran is a stalwart in defence and most recently played a starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Detractors have argued multiple times that Chiellini is washed up and that the Bianconeri and the Azzurri need to find new long-term solutions in defence. But Chiellini seems to not be bothered by all the noise and even at the age of 37, he is committed to giving his all for his side.

He is a perfect example of a player who has shown great character in the face of adversity. Chiellini has 112 caps for the Italian national side, making him the sixth-highest appearance maker for the Azzurri.

Chiellini shares a wonderful centre-back partnership with Leonardo Bonucci. The duo weren't dribbled past even once at Euro 2020. That's right. They went up against some of the greatest attackers in the world and dominated them as Italy secured continental glory.

#4 Romelu Lukaku - Belgium/Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku has had to encounter some harsh criticism throughout his career. The big Belgian striker first broke onto the scene with Anderlecht. Over the course of two seasons, an 18-year-old Lukaku scored 41 goals and provided 18 assists in 92 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian club.

Chelsea then signed him for £17 million in 2011. He failed to score a single goal in 16 appearances for the Blues and was subsequently loaned out to West Brom after being tagged a flop.

But Lukaku was a big hit for the Baggies as he scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances for the club in the 2012-13 season. He went to Everton on loan for the 2013-14 season before joining the Toffees permanently in the 2014-15 season.

It is at Everton that Lukaku burgeoned into one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He scored 87 goals and provided 29 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions for Everton. Manchester United then signed him for £75 million.

It is during his time at Old Trafford that Lukaku received his harshest reviews. He was dismissed as being 'overweight' and his loose first-touch was regularly ridiculed. Lukaku still scored 42 goals and provided 13 assists in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

But Manchester United were on a downward slope under Jose Mourinho and it was a poor environment for Lukaku to try to prove himself in. The Belgian international secured a switch to Inter Milan in 2019. Over the course of two seasons in Italy, he proved that he is one of the best strikers in the world.

Lukaku was Inter Milan's best player as they won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years. He scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists for Inter Milan in 95 appearances across all competitions.

Lukaku now has a chance to silence all his critics as he has been signed once again by Chelsea. The Belgian international cost them €115 million but has kicked off his new stint at the club with a goal in his first game against Arsenal.

