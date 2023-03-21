5 players with most hat-tricks since 2020

Scoring a hat-trick in football is one of the most coveted achievements for any player on the field. It is an individual accomplishment that requires skill, focus and determination, and often defines a player's performance in a game.

The term 'hat-trick' was first coined in cricket when a bowler took three wickets in three consecutive balls and it eventually made its way into football in the early 20th century.

In football, when a player scores three goals in a single game, it's called a hat-trick. It's an accomplishment that not only boosts the confidence of the scorer but also earns them recognition from fans and teammates alike.

At the highest level of the game, scoring a hat-trick is a mammoth achievement. Scoring a single hat-trick in top-tier football is an achievement many players will cherish for a lifetime. Then there are players who have made a habit out of scoring them.

In this article, we'll take a look at five players with the most hat-tricks since 2020.

(Note: Only hat-tricks scored in all competitions by players in the top five leagues and for the national team have been considered)

#5 Ciro Immobile (Italy/Lazio) - 4 hat-tricks

Ciro Immobile is a prolific striker known for his clinical finishing, positioning and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He has a sharp eye for goal and is a natural goal-scorer who can sniff out opportunities and is always alert to them.

Immobile is also a hardworking player who doesn't shy away from his defensive duties and is willing to press and chase back. His physical attributes and strength make him a difficult player to dispossess, which allows him to hold up play and bring his teammates into the game.

Immobile has scored four hat-tricks in 147 appearances since 2020 and is one of the best strikers of his generation.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Al-Nassr) - 5 hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. With over 800 career goals to his name, Ronaldo has consistently demonstrated his ability to find the back of the net at an astonishing rate.

His goalscoring record is a testament to his exceptional skill, hard work and dedication to the game. Ronaldo has won numerous individual awards for his goalscoring feats and has broken countless records throughout his career.

Whether he's playing for his club or his country, Ronaldo is a player who always gives his best and inspires his teammates to perform at their highest level. Just last season, he scored two hat-tricks for Manchester United and has already scored one for his new club Al-Nassr since joining them in January 2023.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) - 9 hat-tricks

Kylian Mbappe has been in phenomenal goalscoring form since he was a teenager. He has made putting the ball in the back of the net look like child's play at times and is almost always among the goals.

Mbappe even scored a stunning hat-trick in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, albeit he ended up on the losing side. The French forward has absolutely tormented defenders all over the world with his blistering pace, trickery and ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Mbappe has scored nine hat-tricks in 176 appearances for club and country since 2020.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona) - 10 hat-tricks

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most prolific goalscorers of the modern era. This is evidenced by the fact that he won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons.

Lewandowski has broken numerous goalscoring records for club and country and continues to be one of the most lethal finishers on the planet despite being 34. He is one of the most technically gifted strikers of the 21st century and is a very well-rounded striker who is also capable of creating chances for his teammates.

Lewandowski has scored 10 hat-tricks in 167 appearances for club and country since 2020.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City) - 12 hat-tricks

Strikers as dominant as Erling Haaland rarely come along. We've seen a plethora of wonderful strikers in the beautiful game over the course of its glorious existence. Haaland looks destined for a place in the pantheon of all-time greats.

He is only 22 years old and is already a nightmare for opponents. Haaland joined Manchester City last summer and has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season. He has already scored a whopping six hat-tricks in all competitions for City this season.

He has scored an incredible 12 hat-tricks in 147 appearances for club and country since 2020.

