5 players who could help Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are gearing up for the Carabao Cup final on February 27, their first domestic title match since 2016. The Reds have been one of the best teams in England this season, and are in contention to win a historic continental quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp has won nearly every trophy at Liverpool, but the FA Cup and Carabao Cup have eluded him so far. He could now add the latter to his collection on Sunday.

However, the Reds will have their work cut out against a Chelsea side that have been brilliant in Cup finals under Thomas Tuchel. Moreover, the Reds have failed to beat the Blues in their last three meetings. The Anfield outfit will need their key players to step up this weekend to buck the trend.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could prove key for Liverpool in their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

#5 Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson has struggled with a couple of niggling injuries this season, but he remains one of the best players at Anfield. The left-back is a leader at the back, which could be key in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds do most of their attacking work on the right, thanks to the brilliance of Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. However, Robertson forms an equally formidable partnership with Sadio Mane on the other flank.

The Scot's lung-bursting runs and accurate deliveries to the penalty box are a key component of the Reds' attack. However, on Sunday, Robertson could be up against Reece James and Hakim Ziyech. Both players are technically adept and can capitalise on the empty spaces left behind by the left-back when he marauds forward.

Nevertheless, due to his defensive discipline and ability to contribute in attack, Robertson might have a big say in the outcome of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in Europe at the moment. The full-back is already a Liverpool icon, despite being only 23. He has delivered a staggering 15 assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

Six of them have come his last eight games. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided 15 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.Six of them have come his last eight games. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided 15 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season. Six of them have come his last eight games. 👏 https://t.co/qMKOVnROMj

Since bursting onto the scene in January 2018, the Englishman has evolved into one of the deadliest attacking defenders.

His range of passing and ability to find teammates in a crowded box is nothing short of brilliant. To add to that, he can score from free-kicks and produce wonderful crosses from set-pieces. So it is no surprise that he is currently leading the assists charts in the Premier League with ten.

Liverpool will need Alexander-Arnold to shine in the Carabao Cup final if they hope to stand a chance of winning the trophy.

