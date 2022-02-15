5 players who could help Real Madrid beat PSG in the Champions League

Real Madrid are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday night. The game is set to be a nail-biter as several high-profile names grace the pitch to try and get their team into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs PSG could be one of the best games of the 2021-22 season

PSGINT @PSGINT_



PSG VS REAL MADRID Best Game Of The Season So FarPSGVS REAL MADRID Best Game Of The Season So FarPSG 🔴🔵 VS REAL MADRID⚪ https://t.co/BxQlaMIPvW

The 13-time European champions will be aiming for a crucial first-leg win but, given the strength in depth of the opposition, they are bound to have a tough night.

Moreover, several familiar foes are set to face off yet again. Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. could return to haunt Real Madrid after performing admirably against Los Blancos during their time at Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital but nothing is official just yet and the Frenchman could be Los Blancos' bane.

Ex-captain Sergio Ramos could give the La Liga leaders a reminder of his abilities after they let him go in the summer, although he remains a huge injury doubt for this fixture.

PSG boast arguably the most stacked squad in world football, meaning Carlo Ancelotti will need his own star players to step up to the challenge. On that note, we take a look at five players that could prove key for Real Madrid in their UCL tie against PSG.

#5 David Alaba

David Alaba arrived in Spain last summer on a free transfer.

David Alaba is shaping up to be one of the best summer transfer window signings in Real Madrid's recent history. The Austrian left Bayern Munich after 10 years and decided to join Los Blancos last summer and has been commendable since arriving at the club.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid ⚔️ Eder Militão and David Alaba have played 24 games together as a center-back pair this season, their record is: 18 games won, 2 losses, 4 draws. 12 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets. Madrid's answer to PSG's attack. @mundodeportivo ⚔️ Eder Militão and David Alaba have played 24 games together as a center-back pair this season, their record is: 18 games won, 2 losses, 4 draws. 12 goals conceded and 13 clean sheets. Madrid's answer to PSG's attack. @mundodeportivo https://t.co/ZzNl9jsSAM

Ancelotti might have had reservations about returning to manage Real Madrid given their high-profile departures last summer, but Alaba has provided him with a strong defensive hold.

The 29-year-old can play in multiple positions but has been deployed as a centre-back more often than not. That role has suited him as he is fast enough to stop most attackers and uses his intelligence in one-on-one situations. Moreover, given his experience, Alaba could prove pivotal in stopping the front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

#4 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois is having an excellent season so far.

Thibaut Courtois arrived at Real Madrid in 2018 with the hope of winning the Champions League, after failing to do so with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. He has since won the La Liga trophy but European glory has evaded him.

The shot-stopper has been brilliant and has rarely put a foot wrong over the last couple of years. He makes good use of his height, especially when the opposition hurl crosses or get into one-on-one situations with him. His ball distribution could use some work but it is nowhere near the worst in the league or in Europe.

And while he has faced the best in the business over the years, Courtois shall be facing a whole different animal in PSG. The French team have several different goal-scorers and Courtois will need to be alert at all times.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal