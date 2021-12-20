5 players who could help revive Barcelona

Barcelona's decline over the last few years has been quite noticeable. This season though, that has reached another height. No one has been able to paper the cracks efficiently following the departure of Lionel Messi. As a result, the Blaugrana have been badly exposed, and are currently enduring one of their worst campaigns ever.

For the first time in 17 years, Barcelona have dropped to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group. Xavi Hernandez, who recently replaced Ronald Koeman as manager, has been pulling the strings to get the team back on track. However, that has proved to be a gargantuan task thus far.

There hasn't been any drastic changes in terms of results. However, the former Barcelona midfielder appears to be steering the team in the right direction. In fact, considering what we've witnessed in recent weeks, it could only be a matter of time before the Blaugrana return to where they belong.

In the absence of players like Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona will need others to step up and lead their charge for revival. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Ferran Jutgla

Barcelona's star striker in the making

The 22-year-old Ferran Jugtla has been making waves with his performances in Barcelona's youth system. He got a rare opportunity to represent Barcelona during the Liga clash with Elche last weekend.

Despite making his first start with the senior team, the Spaniard proved to be better in the striking role than Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 Barcelona. Jutgla opens the score vs Elche! What a moment for him! 1-0 Barcelona. Jutgla opens the score vs Elche! What a moment for him! https://t.co/q9ngWYW2DO

Ferran Jutgla wasted no time in making his impact felt. Je scored early into the game, but it was ruled out for offside. He later put the Blaugrana ahead in the 16th minute, converting an Ousmane Dembele cross. Throughout his time on the pitch, the 22-year-old was a huge threat to the opposition defence.

His movement, positioning and goalscoring instincts are simply what Barcelona need at the moment. There's no doubt he could make a difference for the team going forward.

#4 Abde Ezzalzouli

The fearless winger is a huge headache for opposition defences.

Abde Ezzalzouli was promoted into Barcelona's senior team by Xavi last month. It's incredible to see how he has fared in the last few weeks. Abde has scored once and assisted another in seven games for the club thus far.

B/R Football @brfootball 19-year-old Abde scored his first senior goal to put Barça ahead vs. Osasuna ✨ 19-year-old Abde scored his first senior goal to put Barça ahead vs. Osasuna ✨ https://t.co/MRV2aTyF8n

What makes the winger stand out is his ability to take the game to the opposition defence without fear. He tears them apart to create something for his team. His dribbling, pace and link-up play are sensational, and he seems to have a huge future ahead of him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav