5 players who have hit the woodwork the most in Europe this season (2021-22)

Woodwork can be both the friend and enemy of a football player. The ball can sometimes hit the posts and go in, delighting the players. In other cases, a perfectly well-hit shot can rebound off the bar to cause much agony to a player and his team. While the players try their best to avoid the woodwork, it still happens to every footballer from time to time.

Some players suffer from poorer luck, and the following five names have hit the woodwork more times than their contemporaries. Their performances in the current 2021-22 campaign have arguably been good. However, their goal tally would have been better had some of the shots that hit the woodwork gone inside.

Let's take a look at these players:

#5 Nabil Fekir - 5 times

Nabil Fekir has been a fantastic performer for Real Betis in the current season. It still feels strange that the French playmaker went to a relatively minor club from Lyon in 2019 after his potential transfer to Liverpool failed.

But Fekir has been one of the better performers of the Spanish club and has been the creator-in-chief. His strengths come from his ability to join the attack when needed and acceptable teammates with accurate passes. He has operated in more comprehensive positions, but his best position is the attacking midfield.

Fekir has performed well in the current campaign and has been Betis' man of the season. He has already made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting seven. But had he not hit the woodwork five times, his goal tally could have been in double digits.

#4 Tammy Abraham - 5 times

Tammy Abraham has already entered double digits in goals scored this season

Roma haven't had their best season as results have been mixed under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho. But Mourinho's faith in young English forward Tammy Abraham has been on point.

Abraham was seen as a surplus at former club Chelsea before he switched to Italy at the start of the current campaign. He has enjoyed a successful run so far, and his move has been worth it in gold. Abraham's greatest strength as a striker has been his direct approach and ability to find the back of the net.

Abraham has been a consistent scorer so far on his Roma journey. He has made 31 appearances across all major competitions and has hit the woodwork five times. But that hasn't dented his goal-scoring numbers, as Abraham has scored 17 goals and assisted five goals.

