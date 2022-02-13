5 players who hit the woodwork the most in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some great players over the last three decades and some exquisite finishers as well. However, there are some players that have been unlucky and have hit the Woodward more often than others.

Some Premier League attackers have been unluckier than most

Scoring a goal remains one of the toughest challenges of the game but attackers are always in the thick of it. They lead the line and are often difference makers for their side. However, they also run the risk of hitting the crossbar a lot of times.

This could be due to a deflection or a reflex save by the keeper or sometimes the ball comes out instead of going in after hitting the post. Regardless, some forwards have experienced several similar unfortunate moments.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players who could have hit the woodwork the most times in Premier League history.

#5 Kevin de Bruyne (Chelsea, Manchester City)

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne could arguably go down as a Premier League great by the end of his career. The Belgian international could not make things work at Chelsea but has done exceedingly well with Manchester City.

Jon @DahBruyne 13. Goal vs Newcastle

The King himself takes it down off his chest with a goal reminiscent of James vs Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, one of the top goals of De Bruyne's career so far 13. Goal vs NewcastleThe King himself takes it down off his chest with a goal reminiscent of James vs Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, one of the top goals of De Bruyne's career so far https://t.co/hSgfH184P9

One of the most creative players of his generation, the 30-year-old ace is incredible on the ball. His awareness, silky touches on the ball and wand of a right foot make him a quality attacking midfielder.

Although his crossing is perhaps his best quality, few shoot the ball better than De Bruyne. The playmaker puts immense power behind his shots. While he does have 49 Premier League goals to his name, he could have had a lot more had not been for the 26 shots that hit the woodwork.

Nevertheless, De Bruyne will not stop trying to score spectacular goals. He is bound to hold a legendary status at Manchester City once he leaves the club or retires.

#4 Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Wayne Rooney is arguably one of the best Premier League players of all time. The attacker broke onto the scene with Everton in 2002 before joining Manchester United a couple of years later.

GOAL @goal



The boy wonder



Wayne Rooney's first-ever Premier League goalThe boy wonder Wayne Rooney's first-ever Premier League goal 🌟The boy wonder 😍https://t.co/GcPcxpjfvc

During his time at Old Trafford, he became the highest goal-scorer at the club and the second highest scorer in the league, behind Alan Shearer. The Englishman put in a tremendous amount of work-rate and had a god-given talent for scoring goals.

However, he did not always find the back of the net as the woodwork got in the way sometimes. Rooney had 29 strikes that hit the post and landed outside, resulting in unfortunate luck.

Regardless, Rooney went down as one of the best players of his generation.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy