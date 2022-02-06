5 players who are more important to Manchester United than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United last summer but it has not been a particularly happy home-coming for the Portuguese legend. The Red Devils swooped in for the superstar after there were rumors about a potential move to rivals Manchester City. Although they beat their nemisis to the signing of the centre-forward, they have not been able to bring the best out of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the main man at Manchester United anymore

Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty... did One of the most HEATED debates we have EVER seen 🥵Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty... did #MUFC sign him to win a trophy, @Carra23 ?! One of the most HEATED debates we have EVER seen 🥵Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty... did #MUFC sign him to win a trophy, @Carra23?! 😂🏆 https://t.co/MarL56k6Wn

During his first stint at the club, Ronaldo defied expectations and became arguably the best footballer on the planet. He would have loved to do the same a second time round, but for one reason or another things have not clicked for him. Meanwhile, other players have stepped up to the plate to rescue Manchester United from dire situations.

On that note, let us take a look at five players who are more important to Manchester United than Ronaldo.

#5 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is quickly becoming one of the most reliable members of the Manchester United squad. The Englishman arrived from Southampton in 2014 but struggled with injuries for the better part of four years. He had a great campaign last term, which ended with him scoring in the 2020 Euros final, albeit England went on to lose it on penalties.

So good to have him starting again. Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Burnley, no player managed more on the pitch.So good to have him starting again. Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Burnley, no player managed more on the pitch. So good to have him starting again. 🙌 https://t.co/MiAMnuyuxR

Regardless, everyone expected Shaw to kick on from there. Although he has picked up multiple injuries this season, he has continued to put up good performances as a full-back.

He was one of the few players with some defensive resilience under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has then been used as a versatile option under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

While his clean sheet record is not pretty, the English international has done his job admirably. Even going forward, he has racked up three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

Even on his worst days Shaw has produced 7/10 performances, and is currently more important to Manchester United than Ronaldo.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Marcus Rashford is currently one of the most lively wingers at Manchester United. Since being promoted to the first team under Louis van Gaal, he has bounced around in a number of positions. But his attacking efficiency has rarely had a dip.

90+2' vs Hull

90+2' vs Bournemouth

90+3' vs Wolves

Clutch Marcus Rashford has scored more 90th-minute winners in the Premier League than any other Man Utd player in the competition's history:90+2' vs Hull90+2' vs Bournemouth90+3' vs Wolves90+3' vs West HamClutch Marcus Rashford has scored more 90th-minute winners in the Premier League than any other Man Utd player in the competition's history:90+2' vs Hull90+2' vs Bournemouth90+3' vs Wolves90+3' vs West HamClutch 🔥🔴 https://t.co/RLyMGLdnDT

After Rangnick was appointed in November, it did take time for Rashford to adjust to the new system but he has done well in recent weeks.

Out of all the attackers at the club, he is one of the very few who manages to get past his man. He is also starting to get into the right position at the right time, thereby becoming the most effective attacker in the team. Although he only has six goal involvements in 18 games this season, it feels as though he could have a stellar second half campaign.

Ronaldo is one of the best in the world but Rashford is currently providing more value to this side.

