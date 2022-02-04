5 players who are more important to PSG than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window. The Barcelona legend left the Nou Camp after 21 long years. However, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to prove his worth to the French giants.

Lionel Messi is yet to get up and running for PSG

notifier @notifiermedia



#Benotified Lionel Messi struggling at PSG, the stats don't relate with the Messi we all know. Lionel Messi struggling at PSG, the stats don't relate with the Messi we all know.#Benotified https://t.co/3efp7ghBgg

Lionel Messi joined PSG nearly six months ago but has only managed 18 appearances across all competitions since then. In that period, he has scored six goals and provided six assists. However, he has only scored once in Ligue 1.

Moreover, Messi has been horribly inconsistent and it is starting to affect the way Mauricio Pochettino wants PSG to play. Other players in the team have taken their game to the next level this season and have been far more important for the club.

On that note, let us take a look at five players more important to PSG than Lionel Messi.

#5 Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Since Thiago Silva left PSG in the summer of 2020, Marquinhos has been the leader at the club and dons the captain's armband with the same vigor. The Brazilian has been at the club since 2013 and is a vital asset in the squad.

Although he can play in multiple positions and several formations, the former AS Roma ace has operated in the centre-back role this season. His distribution of the ball from the back, tenacity in tackles and intelligence in holding a high line are just some of the benefits of having him in the team.

Moreover, Marquinhos is the experienced head alongside Presnel Kimpembe and provides calm in an otherwise chaotic backline. While he has played in defense this season, Marquinhos has still managed to contribute four goals in 23 appearances.

PSGINT @PSGINT_ Marquinhos is such an underrated Player. Has been at PSG for 9 Years, become the Captain alongside playing 346 Games and Scoring 34 Goals.

Only 1 Red Card in over 300 Games shows his Focus.



He is rn the Best CB ITW Marquinhos is such an underrated Player. Has been at PSG for 9 Years, become the Captain alongside playing 346 Games and Scoring 34 Goals. Only 1 Red Card in over 300 Games shows his Focus.He is rn the Best CB ITW https://t.co/fmA6jSVJdq

The South American star has been an able player at the back and has contributed to the club's goal tally. Lionel Messi may well turn things around in the second half of the campaign but Marquinhos is certainly more important to the club at the moment.

#4 Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas is arguably the most underrated footballer of his generation. The shot-stopper signed for the Parisians in 2019 after winning three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Nevas proved to be a key player in his debut season at the Parc des Princes as PSG reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

JG Fútbol @JGFutbol10 Keylor Navas is always a world-class goalkeeper, and continues to be underappreciated. But he thrives most in the Champions League, and performs on an even higher level. Crucial for Real Madrid in winning 3 consecutive Keylor Navas is always a world-class goalkeeper, and continues to be underappreciated. But he thrives most in the Champions League, and performs on an even higher level. Crucial for Real Madrid in winning 3 consecutive #UCL titles, and equally as important now for PSG. 🇨🇷🔝 Keylor Navas is always a world-class goalkeeper, and continues to be underappreciated. But he thrives most in the Champions League, and performs on an even higher level. Crucial for Real Madrid in winning 3 consecutive #UCL titles, and equally as important now for PSG. https://t.co/FizeDmGc7j

Although the French giants failed to win the UCL, Navas has been starting for them in goal since then. Despite the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma this term, Navas has retained his starting spot in the league while the Italian plays in the cup competitions.

The Costa Rice international has managed five clean sheets in 13 league games and his overall game is hugely influential to the way PSG operates. The French outfit are extremely attacking, with the full-backs also spending more time in the attacking half than in the defensive one.

This makes them prone to several counter-attacks and Navas proves his worth in these situations. The 35-year-old ace is terrific at reading crosses and winning the ball in 1v1 situations.

Lionel Messi may be the best player on the planet but Navas is currently providing more value to PSG than the right-winger.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar