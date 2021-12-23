5 players who improved the most in 2021

The calendar year 2021 has been an eventful year with multiple events to be carried out last year being held this year. This includes the likes of the Olympics and the Euros. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has played a significant role in making a jampacked schedule for the clubs and its players.

The challenges that arose from it were tricky but most clubs and players have handled it well. This continuous flow of games has been really helpful for some quality players.

2021 has seen a drastic improvement in certain players

With the intense frequency of games, some players have managed to take advantage and went on to improve their game. They were not poor the year before but there has certainly been a step up to their gameplay in 2021.

On that note, let's take a look at the players who have managed to significantly improve their game this year.

#5 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Coming through the ranks at Sparta Prague, Patrik Schick started his career in the Czech Republic. He signed for Sampdoria in 2016 and a season later signed for Roma in Serie A.

Patrik Schick didn't do that well in Italy and hence joined RB Leipzig on loan for the 2019-20 season where he had an impressive spell. This earned him a move to Bayer Leverkusen the following season and he has since been with them. Last season, the Czech forward scored 13 goals and recorded two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en 🇨🇿💥 Here they are - all of Patrik Schick's goals in the first half of the season! 🇨🇿💥 Here they are - all of Patrik Schick's goals in the first half of the season! https://t.co/NjLpxNV5s1

The 2021-22 season has turned out to be an amazing one for Patrik Schick. He has scored 16 goals and assisted once in just 18 appearances across all competitions.

He was also the joint top-scorer in the EURO 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo with five goals. It has been a significant turnaround for the Czech national in 2021 and it might well help him earn a move to a top club next summer.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have never shied away from heavily investing in players and Vinicius Junior is a good example of that. The Brazilian was signed by Los Blancos in 2018 and given that he was just 18 back then, Madrid took their time with him.

Since last season, Vinicus Junior has been more involved with the team and has only got better with time. With his blistering pace, terrific dribbling and goal-scoring abilities, the Brazilian forward has had a delightful year. Especially in the 2021-22 season, he has been more involved than ever with Real Madrid.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Vinicius Júnior in La Liga this season [league rank]:



63 Carries into the final 1/3 [🥇]

56 Carries into the box [🥇]

55 Successful dribbles [🥇]

14 Goals + assists [🥈]



Entertainment with end product. 🇧🇷💫 Vinicius Júnior in La Liga this season [league rank]:63 Carries into the final 1/3 [🥇]56 Carries into the box [🥇]55 Successful dribbles [🥇]14 Goals + assists [🥈]Entertainment with end product. 🇧🇷💫 https://t.co/kopao2u5ZG

The 21-year old already has 12 goals and seven assists to his name in just 24 appearances across all competitions this season. Vinicus Junior's stellar form has been one of the reasons why Carlo Ancelotti has preferred him over the skillful Eden Hazard. This surely is a great indication of how deadly the Brazilian can become in the future.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh