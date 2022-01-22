5 players with the most interceptions across Europe this season 

Defending is becoming more and more important in the game. The influx of attacking footballers has made it increasingly difficult to secure a clean sheet, let alone several of them. This has given rise to several ball-intercepting midfielders and defenders over the last two decades.

Claude Makelele had a position named after him due to his incredible ability to win the ball back from attackers. N'Golo Kante has also made a name for himself due to this very ability, as evidenced by his trophy-laden career. Winning the ball is an art in itself but there are only some players that consistently excel in doing so.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 players with the most interceptions in Europe's Top 5 leagues this season.

Note: These statistics have been taken from Fbref and only Europe's Top 5 Leagues have been considered.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni (67)

Aurelien Tchouameni has quickly become one of the most gifted deep-lying playmakers in Ligue 1. The central defensive midfielder rose through the ranks at Bordeaux before joining AS Monaco in 2020. Tchouameni has developed well under Niko Kovac over the last 18 months and is sure to play an integral role under new boss Philippe Clement.

Primarily, Tchouameni protects the backline and acts as a link between the defense and the frontline. His main quality lies in winning the ball back or disrupting the opponent's play by stepping in and intercepting the ball.

Ball-winning brilliance. ‍♂️ U23 midfielders with the most tackles + interceptions in Europe’s top five leagues this season:Aurelien Tchouameni [116]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice [96]Joris Chotard [82]Samuele Ricci [81]Maxence Caqueret [79]Ball-winning brilliance.‍♂️ U23 midfielders with the most tackles + interceptions in Europe’s top five leagues this season:🇫🇷 Aurelien Tchouameni [116]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice [96]🇫🇷 Joris Chotard [82]🇮🇹 Samuele Ricci [81]🇫🇷 Maxence Caqueret [79]Ball-winning brilliance. 💪🙅‍♂️ https://t.co/OYmqCiRsAO

Tchouameni's 6'1 stature also gives him a chance to compete aerially. Thanks to these characteristics, he has made a total of 67 interceptions this season in 20 league appearances.

The 21-year-old midfielder won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year accolade last season. His ball-winning capabilities could see him pick up similar awards in the coming years.

#4 Yunis Abdelhamid (68)

Yunis Abdelhamid has been a rock at the back for Reims this season. The Moroccan international joined the club in 2017 and was a key part of their rise to top-flight football in his debut season. Since then, Abdelhamid has been one of the team's standout defenders and was one of the reasons behind them avoiding relegation last season.

Abdelhamid has played an integral role in helping Reims maintain the joint-6th best defense in Ligue 1 this season despite being 14th in the league table. The African ace often sniffs out danger by intercepting the ball.

At 34, Abdelhamid may not be the fastest player on the pitch but his intelligence allows him to read the game well. This has helped make him 68 interceptions in 20 appearances this season.

The Reims captain may be aging but continues to prove this season that he still has a lot left in the tank.

